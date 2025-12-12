International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/russia-iran-relations-developing-very-positively---putin-1123283396.html
Putin Praises 'Very Positive' Momentum In Russia-Iran Ties
Putin Praises 'Very Positive' Momentum In Russia-Iran Ties
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and Iran are developing very positively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2025-12-12T09:42+0000
2025-12-12T10:18+0000
world
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
iran
russia
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123283234_0:193:2953:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_35a8f86ed4afd6e9a5a2f9111b57d0b2.jpg
"I would like to note that relations between our countries are developing very positively," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Moscow and Tehran are discussing cooperation in the gas and electricity sectors and are working closely together on issues related to Iran's nuclear program at the UN, the president said. Additionally, Russia and Iran are cooperating in various areas, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant and infrastructure development projects, such as the North-South corridor, Putin said.Trade between both nations rose 13% last year, and by another 8% this year, Putin noted.Tehran is committed to implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said."According to the comprehensive strategic agreement, we are determined to implement all agreements," the Iranian leader said at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Pezeshkian also thanked Russia for supporting Iran on the international stage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/iran-ready-to-consider-russia-china-mediation-in-renewing-iaea-cooperation-1123130565.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123283234_112:0:2841:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_51a681b474bfd8f7119f9e4676151e11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-iran relations, relations between russia and iran, russian president vladimir putin
russia-iran relations, relations between russia and iran, russian president vladimir putin

Putin Praises 'Very Positive' Momentum In Russia-Iran Ties

09:42 GMT 12.12.2025 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 12.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Iran are progressing very positively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"I would like to note that relations between our countries are developing very positively," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Moscow and Tehran are discussing cooperation in the gas and electricity sectors and are working closely together on issues related to Iran's nuclear program at the UN, the president said.
Additionally, Russia and Iran are cooperating in various areas, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant and infrastructure development projects, such as the North-South corridor, Putin said.
Trade between both nations rose 13% last year, and by another 8% this year, Putin noted.

"Last year, trade increased by 13%, and this year, over the first three quarters, it has increased by 8%," Putin said.

Tehran is committed to implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"According to the comprehensive strategic agreement, we are determined to implement all agreements," the Iranian leader said at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pezeshkian also thanked Russia for supporting Iran on the international stage.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2025
World
Iran Ready to Consider Russia, China Mediation in Renewing IAEA Cooperation
18 November, 08:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала