Putin Praises 'Very Positive' Momentum In Russia-Iran Ties
Relations between Russia and Iran are developing very positively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"I would like to note that relations between our countries are developing very positively," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Moscow and Tehran are discussing cooperation in the gas and electricity sectors and are working closely together on issues related to Iran's nuclear program at the UN, the president said. Additionally, Russia and Iran are cooperating in various areas, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant and infrastructure development projects, such as the North-South corridor, Putin said.Trade between both nations rose 13% last year, and by another 8% this year, Putin noted.Tehran is committed to implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said."According to the comprehensive strategic agreement, we are determined to implement all agreements," the Iranian leader said at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Pezeshkian also thanked Russia for supporting Iran on the international stage.
09:42 GMT 12.12.2025
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Iran are progressing very positively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"I would like to note that relations between our countries are developing very positively," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Moscow and Tehran are discussing cooperation in the gas and electricity sectors and are working closely together on issues related to Iran's nuclear program at the UN, the president said.
Additionally, Russia and Iran
are cooperating in various areas, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant and infrastructure development projects, such as the North-South corridor, Putin said.
Trade between both nations rose 13% last year, and by another 8% this year, Putin noted.
"Last year, trade increased by 13%, and this year, over the first three quarters, it has increased by 8%," Putin said.
Tehran is committed to implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"According to the comprehensive strategic agreement, we are determined to implement all agreements," the Iranian leader said at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pezeshkian also thanked Russia for supporting Iran on the international stage.