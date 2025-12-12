Search for Solutions to Int'l Problems Should Take Into Account All States' Stances- Putin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/search-for-solutions-to-intl-problems-should-take-into-account-all-states-stances--putin-1123282376.html
The search for solutions to problems in the international arena should be conducted taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Established 80 years ago, it [the UN] still fulfills its mission with dignity and is in fact a unique, often the only mechanism that allows for an international balance of interests. And most importantly, to find coordinated solutions to difficult problems, taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries," Putin said at the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.Putin is attending a forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality status.
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - The search for solutions to problems in the international arena should be conducted taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Established 80 years ago, it [the UN] still fulfills its mission with dignity and is in fact a unique, often the only mechanism that allows for an international balance of interests. And most importantly, to find coordinated solutions to difficult problems, taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries," Putin said at the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.
Putin is attending a forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality status
