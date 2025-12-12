International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/search-for-solutions-to-intl-problems-should-take-into-account-all-states-stances--putin-1123282376.html
Search for Solutions to Int'l Problems Should Take Into Account All States' Stances- Putin
Search for Solutions to Int'l Problems Should Take Into Account All States' Stances- Putin
Sputnik International
The search for solutions to problems in the international arena should be conducted taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2025-12-12T09:12+0000
2025-12-12T09:12+0000
world
vladimir putin
turkmenistan
the united nations (un)
united nations general assembly
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123282209_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_294aa0a2e04f77cd0dd314d1300ef460.jpg
"Established 80 years ago, it [the UN] still fulfills its mission with dignity and is in fact a unique, often the only mechanism that allows for an international balance of interests. And most importantly, to find coordinated solutions to difficult problems, taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries," Putin said at the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.Putin is attending a forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality status.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/turkmenistans-neutrality-allows-it-to-build-relations-with-all-countries--putin-1123281309.html
turkmenistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123282209_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73225c902e6b0cd8f0844d1310b51afd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, search for solutions, account all states' stances
russian president vladimir putin, search for solutions, account all states' stances

Search for Solutions to Int'l Problems Should Take Into Account All States' Stances- Putin

09:12 GMT 12.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - The search for solutions to problems in the international arena should be conducted taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Established 80 years ago, it [the UN] still fulfills its mission with dignity and is in fact a unique, often the only mechanism that allows for an international balance of interests. And most importantly, to find coordinated solutions to difficult problems, taking into account the positions and opinions of all countries," Putin said at the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.
Putin is attending a forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality status.
President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with President and Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2025
World
Turkmenistan's Neutrality Allows It to Build Relations With All Countries — Putin
03:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала