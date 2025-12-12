https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/skat-350m--kub-2e-russias-unbeatable-drone-recon--strike-team-1123283105.html

SKAT-350M & KUB-2E: Russia’s Unbeatable Drone Recon & Strike Team

Sputnik International

Designed to guide loitering munitions to their targets, the SKAT-350M is a Kalashnikov Concern-built long-range reconnaissance drone with a 240 km reach, 100 km video and radio linkup, 4-hour endurance time, and anti-FPV capabilities.

Complementing it is the KUB-2E, another Kalashnikov product with a 40 km range, 150 km/h flight speed, and 3 kg explosive payload with both manual and automatic target acquisition and engagement modes. Together, the drones make an unbeatable and highly deadly team, with SKAT-350M scoping targets, and KUB-2Es sent in for the kill. The drones are the latest in Russia’s ever-growing arsenal of sophisticated, battletested and production-ready combat UAVs, which have taken centerstage in the hellish, highly automated and technologically sophisticated Ukrainian conflict zone.

