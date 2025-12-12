https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/sputnik-daffodil-international-university-sign-cooperation-agreement-1123283920.html
Sputnik News Agency and Radio has signed a memorandum of understanding with Daffodil International University (DIU), one of the leading private universities of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
Sputnik’s Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and Aftab Hossain, lecturer at the DIU’s Department of Journalism, Media and Communication signed this document.
“It’s been a great honor to be a part of this initiative. I believe the partnership between these two organizations can be very effective to the cultural dynamics of two different parts of the world. Students and young journalists will be greatly benefited due to this massive step”, Professor Aftab Hossain said in his remarks about the agreement.
Sputnik has been proactive in working with Bangladesh’s academic community as part of the SputnikPro project. Over the past year, Daffodil International University, the University of Chittagong and the North South University, with which Sputnik has a cooperation agreement, took part in SputnikPro educational sessions.
Daffodil International University is a private higher education institution headquartered in Daffodil, Bangladesh, which is a city of innovation. It is one of the leading universities in South Asia in IT, media and communications, as well as business and entrepreneurship.
SputnikPro is a project by Sputnik International News Agency and Radio targeting journalists, students and press service workers, as well as media managers. It is designed to facilitate the exchange of best practices and promote professional ties with foreign colleagues.
Sputnik’s media
executives, as well as other prominent Russian experts animate the project’s educational modules with sessions covering journalism in its various aspects, including creating multimedia content, social media, attracting traffic to news websites and many other matters. Since 2018, SputnikPro held in-person session across 24 countries, and offered online training in over 80 countries, while the number of SputnikPro participants exceeds 12,700 people.