MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict between Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump is just a small part of the larger conflict between the United States and Europe, the chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, said on Friday.
"The conflict between Zelensky and Trump is only a small part of the rift between the US and Europe, the larger part of which is now hidden from public view. Today, the illegitimate one [Zelensky] serves for Europe not as much as a shield against Moscow, but as a shield against Washington. Criticism of the EU and Britain from the White House is growing louder, which was not seen before, but European officials are also starting to speak out against the Americans," Medvedchuk wrote on the website of the Other Ukraine movement.
On Thursday, media reported that Trump told the German, French and UK leaders during a recent phone call that they should pressure Zelensky to accept the terms of the US-proposed peace plan, which would require significant territorial concessions and a limitation on Ukraine's military size. Meanwhile, Trump told reporters on Wednesday that during the phone call with European leaders, he used "pretty strong words" to discuss Ukraine.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine
.