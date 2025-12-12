https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/zelenskys-chief-of-staff-yermak-personally-oversaw-import-of-spent-nuclear-fuel-to-ukraine---mod-1123281493.html

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Yermak Personally Oversaw Import of Spent Nuclear Fuel to Ukraine - MoD

Zelensky's Chief of Staff Yermak Personally Oversaw Import of Spent Nuclear Fuel to Ukraine - MoD

Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Ukrainian president's office, personally oversaw the organizational, logistical, and financial aspects of importing spent nuclear fuel to Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has simulated the explosion of a dirty bomb based on ionizing radiation sources in a crowded place, Major General Aleksei Rtishchev said.Ukraine's activities in the field of radiation safety, including attempts at nuclear blackmail by Kiev, are no less serious concerns than the Pentagon's work on the basis of Ukrainian biolaboratories, the military told a briefing, adding that there are risks of creating a so-called dirty bomb with its subsequent use "under a false flag."Kiev plans to drop shells filled with chemical warfare agents from drones, the senior military said, adding that in case of a radiation accident on the Russian-Ukrainian border, radioactive substances would cover a significant part of Ukraine and Europe. The risks of contamination of the Dnieper and the Black Sea by radioactive decay products of uranium from the Dnepr chemical plant in Ukraine are growing."Thus, the military and financial assistance of the West provokes numerous violations by the Kiev regime of international standards for the handling of nuclear materials. At the same time, Western 'patrons' do not take into account that the degradation of the public administration system can bring not only Ukraine, but also a number of European states to the brink of an environmental catastrophe," Rtishchev said.

