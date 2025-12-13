https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/belousov-meets-war-reporters-to-discuss-drone-systems-development--mod-1123290121.html
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with military correspondents, discussing the development of unmanned systems and the modernization of weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held another meeting with military correspondents. A separate topic of discussion was the development of unmanned systems units of the Russian armed forces, modernization of weapons, equipment, and strike systems based on the experience from the special military operation zone," the ministry said. The meeting also addressed issues of logistical support for units in the zone of the special military operation, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with military correspondents, discussing the development of unmanned systems and the modernization of weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
