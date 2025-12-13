IAEA Recognizes Russia's Efforts to Ensure Safety of Experts on Way to Zaporozhye Plant - Grossi

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/iaea-recognizes-russias-efforts-to-ensure-safety-of-experts-on-way-to-zaporozhye-plant---grossi-1123288250.html
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognizes Russia's efforts to ensure the safety of the agency's experts on their way to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.
"I recognize the efforts of the Russian Federation to ensure that my people are safe when they go there [to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant]," Grossi said. IAEA experts use a route to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that is safe and reliable, Grossi said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognizes Russia's efforts to ensure the safety of the agency's experts on their way to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.
"I recognize the efforts of the Russian Federation to ensure that my people are safe when they go there [to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant]," Grossi said.
IAEA experts use a route to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
that is safe and reliable, Grossi said.
"I do not like too much to say this is now the route forever. Maybe there will be others. Maybe even inside Russia there will be other places. Maybe there will be an evolution, perhaps. Let us hope that there will be peace. And that might make the issue of the route less relevant. So, what I like to say is that we use a route that is safe, that is secure," Grossi added.