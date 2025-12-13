International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/iaea-recognizes-russias-efforts-to-ensure-safety-of-experts-on-way-to-zaporozhye-plant---grossi-1123288250.html
IAEA Recognizes Russia's Efforts to Ensure Safety of Experts on Way to Zaporozhye Plant - Grossi
IAEA Recognizes Russia's Efforts to Ensure Safety of Experts on Way to Zaporozhye Plant - Grossi
Sputnik International
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognizes Russia's efforts to ensure the safety of the agency's experts on their way to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.
2025-12-13T09:18+0000
2025-12-13T09:18+0000
russia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
russia
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
nuclear power plant
safety
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117876501_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_43ba5e2811ac92d3f86ea69380f7db9e.jpg
"I recognize the efforts of the Russian Federation to ensure that my people are safe when they go there [to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant]," Grossi said. IAEA experts use a route to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that is safe and reliable, Grossi said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/znpp-faces-serious-10-day-power-outage--grossi-1122909178.html
russia
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117876501_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6eb57b858e8dd1f99264e25fb71aa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iaea recognizes russia's efforts, international atomic energy agency, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
iaea recognizes russia's efforts, international atomic energy agency, zaporozhye nuclear power plant

IAEA Recognizes Russia's Efforts to Ensure Safety of Experts on Way to Zaporozhye Plant - Grossi

09:18 GMT 13.12.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin MihalchevskiyRussian serviceman on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Russian serviceman on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognizes Russia's efforts to ensure the safety of the agency's experts on their way to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.
"I recognize the efforts of the Russian Federation to ensure that my people are safe when they go there [to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant]," Grossi said.
IAEA experts use a route to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that is safe and reliable, Grossi said.
"I do not like too much to say this is now the route forever. Maybe there will be others. Maybe even inside Russia there will be other places. Maybe there will be an evolution, perhaps. Let us hope that there will be peace. And that might make the issue of the route less relevant. So, what I like to say is that we use a route that is safe, that is secure," Grossi added.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Faces 'Serious' 10-Day Power Outage — IAEA Chief
4 October, 03:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала