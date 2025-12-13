International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/kim-jong-un-says-western-armed-forces-cannot-match-north-koreas-army-1123288127.html
Kim Jong-un: Western Armed Forces 'Cannot Match' North Korea's Army
Kim Jong-un: Western Armed Forces 'Cannot Match' North Korea's Army
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at a welcoming ceremony held this week for the Korean engineering units returning from a mission abroad that the armed forces of Western countries were no match for the Korean People's Army.
2025-12-13T08:01+0000
2025-12-13T09:52+0000
world
north korea
kim jong un
korean people's army
west
armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117325000_0:45:900:551_1920x0_80_0_0_07db71fb8607ebd1922ac5ca945e99d8.jpg
"The armed villains of the West, armed with whatever latest military hardware they are, cannot match this revolutionary army with an unfathomable spiritual depth," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim argued that North Korean military personnel were willing to sacrifice their lives for their country. He said that mass heroism was a powerful weapon of the North Korean army, which cannot be replicated by any other army, even "at any exorbitant cost."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-unveils-next-gen-weapons-at-major-defense-exhibition-1122914183.html
north korea
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117325000_53:0:848:596_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf3bc70793066a6b00c6632b8c2e930.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, north korean leader kim jong un, western countries were no match for the korean people's army
kim jong-un, north korean leader kim jong un, western countries were no match for the korean people's army

Kim Jong-un: Western Armed Forces 'Cannot Match' North Korea's Army

08:01 GMT 13.12.2025 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 13.12.2025)
© Photo : KCNAA training competition involving tank units of the Korean People's Army (KPA)
A training competition involving tank units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2025
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at a welcoming ceremony held this week for the Korean engineering units returning from a mission abroad that the armed forces of Western countries were no match for the Korean People's Army.
"The armed villains of the West, armed with whatever latest military hardware they are, cannot match this revolutionary army with an unfathomable spiritual depth," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim argued that North Korean military personnel were willing to sacrifice their lives for their country. He said that mass heroism was a powerful weapon of the North Korean army, which cannot be replicated by any other army, even "at any exorbitant cost."
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un attends opening of the Military Hardware Exhibition Defiance Development-2025 in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2025
World
North Korea's Kim Jong-un Unveils Next-Gen Weapons at Major Defense Exhibition
5 October, 05:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала