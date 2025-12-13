https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/kim-jong-un-says-western-armed-forces-cannot-match-north-koreas-army-1123288127.html
Kim Jong-un: Western Armed Forces 'Cannot Match' North Korea's Army
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at a welcoming ceremony held this week for the Korean engineering units returning from a mission abroad that the armed forces of Western countries were no match for the Korean People's Army.
"The armed villains of the West, armed with whatever latest military hardware they are, cannot match this revolutionary army with an unfathomable spiritual depth," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim argued that North Korean military personnel were willing to sacrifice their lives for their country. He said that mass heroism was a powerful weapon of the North Korean army, which cannot be replicated by any other army, even "at any exorbitant cost."
north korea
west
"The armed villains of the West, armed with whatever latest military hardware they are, cannot match this revolutionary army with an unfathomable spiritual depth," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim argued that North Korean military personnel
were willing to sacrifice their lives for their country. He said that mass heroism was a powerful weapon of the North Korean army, which cannot be replicated by any other army, even "at any exorbitant cost."