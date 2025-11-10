https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/syrian-president-to-join-us-led-anti-is-coalition---reports-1123092478.html

Syrian President to Join US-Led Anti-IS* Coalition - Reports

Syrian President to Join US-Led Anti-IS* Coalition - Reports

Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to announce that his country will join the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia), the White House press pool reported on Monday.

On Saturday, al-Sharaa arrived in the United States for an official visit, the first by a Syrian leader since the country gained independence in 1946. According to the report, the agenda of the visit includes discussions on sanctions relief and expanded military cooperation with the United States. The trip is seen as carrying major symbolic significance, marking a potential turning point in US-Syria relations after years of sanctions and international isolation. Ahead of al-Sharaa's arrival in Washington, the United States removed the Syrian president from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist List. On November 6, Reuters reported that Washington is considering deploying a limited military presence at an airbase in Damascus as part of a future security arrangement between Syria and Israel.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia andmany other countries

