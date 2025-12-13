https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/slovak-prime-minister-calls-for-mending-ties-with-russia-1123289701.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he had always advocated for mending ties with Russia, and would ask the Foreign Ministry to revive Slovak-Russian committees for economic cooperation as soon as possible.
"I am one of those who has called for and will call for restoring ties [with Russia] … I will ask the foreign minister to resume meetings of the economic commissions," Fico told the Saturday Dialogues show.
Western countries will rush back to restore trade and economic relations with Russia
as soon as the conflict in Ukraine ends, Fico predicted.
"Everyone will do this after the war. Let's not be naive: as soon as the war ends, every Western country will rush there [to Russia]. You will never see as much hypocrisy in your life as you will then," Fico said.
He dismissed as "absurd" the idea of banning Slovakia from buying gas from Russia while Russia remains a major LNG supplier to some European countries.
On September 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Fico met in Beijing during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War and the end of World War II. Fico was the only European leader to attend the events. During the meeting, he expressed interest in normalizing relations with Russia.
Fico has repeatedly said that he supports continued energy supplies from Russia to the EU, as abandoning them will negatively affect the cost of energy resources in the EU and the competitiveness of the bloc.