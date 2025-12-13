https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/witkoff-will-meet-with-european-leaders-zelensky-in-berlin-this-weekend---reports-1123287859.html

Witkoff Will Meet With European Leaders, Zelensky in Berlin This Weekend - Reports

US special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin this weekend to discuss the Ukraine settlement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The sources said French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will be present at the meeting. The report said Wednesday's call between US President Donald Trump and European leaders was tense. Trump told Macron, Starmer and Merz that they should pressure Zelenskyy to accept the terms of the US-proposed peace plan, under which Ukraine would cede territory and cut its military. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. Putin said the US divided the initial 27-point settlement plan presented to Russia into four parts and proposed discussing them separately.

