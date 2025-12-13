https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-prepares-to-switch-its-power-units-to-electricity-generation-mode-1123287740.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Prepares to Switch Its Power Units to Electricity Generation Mode
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Prepares to Switch Its Power Units to Electricity Generation Mode
Sputnik International
The repair campaign in 2025 at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was necessary, among other things, to prepare for the switch of the nuclear power plant's power units to electricity generation mode, nuclear power plant spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
2025-12-13T07:11+0000
2025-12-13T07:11+0000
2025-12-13T07:11+0000
russia
zaporozhye
nuclear
nuclear power plant
nuclear reactor
zaporozhye npp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2531a57af5a3bd86a0bf74a403a5f066.jpg
On Friday, the press service of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant said that the annual repair campaign at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant had been completed successfully. The repair campaign, among other things, ensures preparation for the future start of the nuclear power plant, including an assessment of the equipment's resource to extend its service life, the press service added. According to Yashina, the decisions on the switch of power units to the generation mode, the number of power units involved in the production of electricity and the parameters of their work will be made at the level of the government. At the same time, the key issue in this situation is provision of safety of the nuclear power plant and its personnel, Yashina added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/no-guarantees-ukraine-will-stop-shelling-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-power-lines--russian-envoy-1123053084.html
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b4ae6626a8415dc35db758a38c4bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, electricity generation mode, nuclear power plant, power units to electricity generation mode
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, electricity generation mode, nuclear power plant, power units to electricity generation mode
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Prepares to Switch Its Power Units to Electricity Generation Mode
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The repair campaign in 2025 at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was necessary, among other things, to prepare for the switch of the nuclear power plant's power units to electricity generation mode, nuclear power plant spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
On Friday, the press service of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant said that the annual repair campaign at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
had been completed successfully. The repair campaign, among other things, ensures preparation for the future start of the nuclear power plant, including an assessment of the equipment's resource to extend its service life, the press service added.
"We are talking about preparatory work within the framework of the implementation of the program for switching the [Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant] to generation mode," Yashina said.
According to Yashina, the decisions on the switch of power units to the generation mode, the number of power units involved in the production of electricity and the parameters of their work will be made at the level of the government.
At the same time, the key issue in this situation is provision of safety of the nuclear power plant and its personnel, Yashina added.