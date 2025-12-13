https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-prepares-to-switch-its-power-units-to-electricity-generation-mode-1123287740.html

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Prepares to Switch Its Power Units to Electricity Generation Mode

The repair campaign in 2025 at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was necessary, among other things, to prepare for the switch of the nuclear power plant's power units to electricity generation mode, nuclear power plant spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.

On Friday, the press service of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant said that the annual repair campaign at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant had been completed successfully. The repair campaign, among other things, ensures preparation for the future start of the nuclear power plant, including an assessment of the equipment's resource to extend its service life, the press service added. According to Yashina, the decisions on the switch of power units to the generation mode, the number of power units involved in the production of electricity and the parameters of their work will be made at the level of the government. At the same time, the key issue in this situation is provision of safety of the nuclear power plant and its personnel, Yashina added.

