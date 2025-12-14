https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/chinese-diplomat-says-us-should-first-reduce-its-own-nuclear-arsenal-1123291110.html
Chinese Diplomat Says US Should First Reduce Its Own Nuclear Arsenal
Chinese Diplomat Says US Should First Reduce Its Own Nuclear Arsenal
Sputnik International
The United States should first of all reduce its own nuclear arsenal, as creation of conditions for nuclear disarmament depends of Washington, the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik.
2025-12-14T07:17+0000
2025-12-14T07:17+0000
2025-12-14T07:17+0000
world
us
donald trump
china
beijing
russia
nuclear weapons
nuclear
nuclear arsenal
nuclear arms
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419540_0:119:3222:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_f40b59fcacc511d9865f183390d02bd7.jpg
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he had held talks with Moscow and Beijing on the issue of denuclearization. According to the US leader, both Russia and China are interested in reduction of nuclear weapons. The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy said that Beijing adheres to a nuclear strategy focused on self-defense and a policy of non-use of nuclear weapons first. China has always maintained its nuclear potential at the minimum level necessary for national security and never participates in an arms race with anyone, Liu said, adding that Beijing's nuclear arsenal and approaches in this area contribute to maintaining global peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/us-will-conduct-nuclear-tests-pretty-soon-trump-1123116839.html
china
beijing
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419540_246:0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff3b870ca89d0f6ca1d78646b3f92cd0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united states, nuclear arsenal, chinese embassy in the us, liu pengyu, nuclear disarmament
united states, nuclear arsenal, chinese embassy in the us, liu pengyu, nuclear disarmament
Chinese Diplomat Says US Should First Reduce Its Own Nuclear Arsenal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should first of all reduce its own nuclear arsenal, as creation of conditions for nuclear disarmament depends of Washington, the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he had held talks with Moscow and Beijing on the issue of denuclearization. According to the US leader, both Russia and China are interested in reduction of nuclear weapons.
"The country with the largest nuclear arsenal must faithfully follow its special and primary responsibility in the field of nuclear disarmament, further reduce its nuclear arsenal and create conditions for complete and comprehensive nuclear disarmament," Liu said, answering the question about what the US should do in the light of Trump's statements about negotiations with Russia and China on denuclearization.
The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy said that Beijing adheres to a nuclear strategy focused on self-defense and a policy of non-use of nuclear weapons first.
China has always maintained its nuclear potential
at the minimum level necessary for national security and never participates in an arms race with anyone, Liu said, adding that Beijing's nuclear arsenal and approaches in this area contribute to maintaining global peace.