https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/chinese-diplomat-says-us-should-first-reduce-its-own-nuclear-arsenal-1123291110.html

Chinese Diplomat Says US Should First Reduce Its Own Nuclear Arsenal

Chinese Diplomat Says US Should First Reduce Its Own Nuclear Arsenal

Sputnik International

The United States should first of all reduce its own nuclear arsenal, as creation of conditions for nuclear disarmament depends of Washington, the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik.

2025-12-14T07:17+0000

2025-12-14T07:17+0000

2025-12-14T07:17+0000

world

us

donald trump

china

beijing

russia

nuclear weapons

nuclear

nuclear arsenal

nuclear arms

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419540_0:119:3222:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_f40b59fcacc511d9865f183390d02bd7.jpg

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he had held talks with Moscow and Beijing on the issue of denuclearization. According to the US leader, both Russia and China are interested in reduction of nuclear weapons. The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy said that Beijing adheres to a nuclear strategy focused on self-defense and a policy of non-use of nuclear weapons first. China has always maintained its nuclear potential at the minimum level necessary for national security and never participates in an arms race with anyone, Liu said, adding that Beijing's nuclear arsenal and approaches in this area contribute to maintaining global peace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/us-will-conduct-nuclear-tests-pretty-soon-trump-1123116839.html

china

beijing

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, nuclear arsenal, chinese embassy in the us, liu pengyu, nuclear disarmament