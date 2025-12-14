https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/nato-chief-lacks-insight-when-making-statements-on-world-war---kremlin-1123292476.html
NATO Chief Lacks Insight When Making Statements on World War - Kremlin
NATO Chief Lacks Insight When Making Statements on World War - Kremlin
Sputnik International
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte does not understand what he is talking about when making statements about a World War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2025-12-14T11:40+0000
2025-12-14T11:40+0000
2025-12-14T11:40+0000
world
mark rutte
dmitry peskov
friedrich merz
russia
nato
kremlin
wwii
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122221974_0:125:3072:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_fdb6890155a3f1d10c1fac1152d8c8f0.jpg
Rutte urged European NATO allies to increase defense spending to prepare for a war with Russia, in a keynote speech on Thursday. He called on NATO member states to adopt a wartime mindset, and "be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured." Peskov has criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for calling on the European allies to prepare for a confrontation with Russia comparable in scale to World War Two, saying it came from a generation that forgot all about that war.On Thursday, Rutte said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that European NATO allies should boost defense spending to prepare to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states to adopt a wartime mindset, claiming that the alliance is Russia's "next target."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/nato-will-not-shoot-down-military-jets-over-airspace-if-no-direct-threat---rutte-1122965686.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122221974_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_823af7c05ff6dd53d217f8d23005587b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato secretary general mark rutte, world war, statements about a world war, nato chief lacks insight
nato secretary general mark rutte, world war, statements about a world war, nato chief lacks insight
NATO Chief Lacks Insight When Making Statements on World War - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte does not understand what he is talking about when making statements about a World War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Rutte urged European NATO allies to increase defense spending to prepare for a war with Russia, in a keynote speech on Thursday. He called on NATO member states to adopt a wartime mindset, and "be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured."
"Unfortunately, Mr. Rutte, when making such irresponsible statements, simply does not understand what he is talking about," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday.
Peskov has criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for calling on the European allies to prepare for a confrontation with Russia comparable in scale to World War Two, saying it came from a generation that forgot all about that war.
"Well, this is probably a statement made by someone from a generation that has forgotten what WWII was like ... Thank God, we grew up in a country where people cherish the memory of what it [WWII] was, what a horror it was, and what we had to do to save Europe from fascism," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
On Thursday, Rutte said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that European NATO allies should boost defense spending to prepare to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states to adopt a wartime mindset, claiming that the alliance is Russia's "next target."