NATO Chief Lacks Insight When Making Statements on World War - Kremlin

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte does not understand what he is talking about when making statements about a World War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Rutte urged European NATO allies to increase defense spending to prepare for a war with Russia, in a keynote speech on Thursday. He called on NATO member states to adopt a wartime mindset, and "be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured." Peskov has criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for calling on the European allies to prepare for a confrontation with Russia comparable in scale to World War Two, saying it came from a generation that forgot all about that war.On Thursday, Rutte said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that European NATO allies should boost defense spending to prepare to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states to adopt a wartime mindset, claiming that the alliance is Russia's "next target."

