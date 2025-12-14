https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/russia-monitors-situation-in-australia-after-sydney-beach-shooting-1123292978.html
Russia Monitors Situation in Australia After Sydney Beach Shooting
Russia is monitoring the situation in Australia after a deadly shooting at a beach in Sydney, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
"We are monitoring the terrible news from Australia. The shooting of innocent people during a religious holiday is a horrible tragedy," Zakharova said. At least 12 people died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area during a Jewish Chanukkah event. The Russian embassy in Canberra and the Consulate General in Sydney remain in contact with local law enforcement agencies to find out if there are any Russian citizens among those affected by the attack, she said.Several gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. New South Wales police said that 12 people were killed, including one shooter, and 29 others were injured. According to the Israeli state broadcaster Kan, the attack happened during the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony, which was attended by the local Jewish community. Two police officers were hurt.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is monitoring the situation in Australia after a deadly shooting at a beach in Sydney, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
"We are monitoring the terrible news from Australia. The shooting of innocent people during a religious holiday is a horrible tragedy," Zakharova said.
At least 12 people died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area during a Jewish Chanukkah event.
"There can be no excuse for terrorism," Zakharova said.
The Russian embassy in Canberra and the Consulate General in Sydney remain in contact with local law enforcement agencies to find out if there are any Russian citizens among those affected by the attack, she said.
Several gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. New South Wales police said that 12 people were killed, including one shooter, and 29 others were injured. According to the Israeli state broadcaster Kan, the attack happened during the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony, which was attended by the local Jewish community. Two police officers were hurt.
