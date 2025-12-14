https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/russian-forces-liberate-varvarovka-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123292052.html

Russian Forces Liberate Varvarovka in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Varvarovka in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of Ukrainian defenses in the past day, liberating the village of Varvarovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-12-14T09:59+0000

2025-12-14T09:59+0000

2025-12-14T09:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

russian defense ministry

liberation

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121687399_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_acdfcf0a30cf423d86339ba1e24db744.jpg

"Battlegroup Vostok continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and have liberated the village of Varvarovka, Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has continued eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped in the city of Dimitrov and mopping up troops in the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 495 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 300 Ukrainian troops. Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the ministry said."Battlegroup Zapad continue to destroy the enemy group encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River. The manpower and hardware of two mechanized assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and a national guard brigade were defeated," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, while Battlegroup Dnepr has defeated over 45 Ukrainian troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/taking-control-of-pokrovsk-crucial-step-in-donbass-liberation---general-staff-chief-1123260319.html

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, russia's battlegroup vostok, russian defense ministry, ukrainian defenses, zaporozhye region