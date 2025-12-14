https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/russian-forces-liberate-varvarovka-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123292052.html
Russian Forces Liberate Varvarovka in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
"Battlegroup Vostok continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and have liberated the village of Varvarovka, Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has continued eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped in the city of Dimitrov and mopping up troops in the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 495 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 300 Ukrainian troops. Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the ministry said."Battlegroup Zapad continue to destroy the enemy group encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River. The manpower and hardware of two mechanized assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and a national guard brigade were defeated," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, while Battlegroup Dnepr has defeated over 45 Ukrainian troops.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of Ukrainian defenses in the past day, liberating the village of Varvarovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Battlegroup Vostok continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and have liberated the village of Varvarovka, Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has continued eliminating Ukrainian troops
trapped in the city of Dimitrov and mopping up troops in the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces continued eliminating surrounded formations of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the railway station, the northeastern and western parts of the city of Dimitrov, in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as mopping up Grishino and Svetloye settlements in Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 495 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy has lost up to 495 soldiers, a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, a pickup truck and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 300 Ukrainian troops. Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the ministry said.
"Battlegroup Zapad continue to destroy the enemy group encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River. The manpower and hardware of two mechanized assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and a national guard brigade were defeated," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, while Battlegroup Dnepr has defeated over 45 Ukrainian troops.