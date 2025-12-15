International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/ex-south-korea-president-yoon-tried-to-bait-north-korea-into-armed-attack---prosecutor-1123295369.html
Ex-South Korea President Yoon Tried to Bait North Korea into Armed Attack - Prosecutor
Ex-South Korea President Yoon Tried to Bait North Korea into Armed Attack - Prosecutor
Sputnik International
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and then–Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun plotted since October 2023 to suspend parliament and replace it with an emergency legislative body, Reuters cites a special prosecutor as saying.
2025-12-15T05:00+0000
2025-12-15T05:00+0000
asia
north korea
lee jae-myung
south korea
martial law
yoon suk yeol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123295192_0:116:2215:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4bfc8a4cb49766f7c6512227164fb9.jpg
To justify declaring martial law in December 2024, Yoon Suk-yeol and Kim Yong-hyun “tried to ⁠lure North Korea into mounting an armed aggression but failed as North Korea did not respond militarily," Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk told a briefing. According to Cho, his six-month probe has led to the indictment of 24 people — including Yoon himself and five former cabinet ministers — on insurrection-related charges. Prosecutors have previously accused Yoon and senior military commanders of ordering covert drone flights into North Korean airspace in a bid to spark tensions between the countries. When no external crisis materialized, Yoon allegedly turned inward — branding political opponents, including the then leader of his own conservative People Power Party, as “anti-state forces.” Martial law was declared thereafter, Cho said, despite the absence of any legal or security justification. Cho is one of three special prosecutors appointed after President Lee Jae-myung won a snap election, triggered by Yoon’s removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April. Yoon has been in detention since July, on trial for insurrection, which on conviction is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/south-koreas-constitutional-court-upholds-impeachment-of-countrys-president-1121739068.html
north korea
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123295192_123:0:2092:1477_1920x0_80_0_0_28a5caad9a30ff6cf5607fe53553af98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president

Ex-South Korea President Yoon Tried to Bait North Korea into Armed Attack - Prosecutor

05:00 GMT 15.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonSouth Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
South Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and then–Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun had plotted since October 2023 to suspend parliament and replace it with an emergency legislative body, Reuters cites a special prosecutor as saying.
To justify declaring martial law in December 2024, Yoon Suk-yeol and Kim Yong-hyun “tried to ⁠lure North Korea into mounting an armed aggression but failed as North Korea did not respond militarily," Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk told a briefing.
According to Cho, his six-month probe has led to the indictment of 24 people — including Yoon himself and five former cabinet ministers — on insurrection-related charges.
"We ⁠know well from historic experience the justification given by those in power for a coup is only a facade and the sole purpose is to monopolize and maintain power," Cho said.
Prosecutors have previously accused Yoon and senior military commanders of ordering covert drone flights into North Korean airspace in a bid to spark tensions between the countries.
When no external crisis materialized, Yoon allegedly turned inward — branding political opponents, including the then leader of his own conservative People Power Party, as “anti-state forces.”
Martial law was declared thereafter, Cho said, despite the absence of any legal or security justification.
Cho is one of three special prosecutors appointed after President Lee Jae-myung won a snap election, triggered by Yoon’s removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April.
Yoon has been in detention since July, on trial for insurrection, which on conviction is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2025
Asia
South Korea's Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment of Country's President
4 April, 09:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала