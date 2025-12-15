https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/ex-south-korea-president-yoon-tried-to-bait-north-korea-into-armed-attack---prosecutor-1123295369.html
Ex-South Korea President Yoon Tried to Bait North Korea into Armed Attack - Prosecutor
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and then–Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun plotted since October 2023 to suspend parliament and replace it with an emergency legislative body, Reuters cites a special prosecutor as saying.
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and then–Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun had plotted since October 2023 to suspend parliament and replace it with an emergency legislative body, Reuters cites a special prosecutor as saying.
To justify declaring martial law
in December 2024, Yoon Suk-yeol and Kim Yong-hyun “tried to lure North Korea into mounting an armed aggression but failed as North Korea did not respond militarily," Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk told a briefing.
According to Cho, his six-month probe has led to the indictment of 24 people — including Yoon himself and five former cabinet ministers — on insurrection-related charges.
"We know well from historic experience the justification given by those in power for a coup is only a facade and the sole purpose is to monopolize and maintain power," Cho said.
Prosecutors have previously accused Yoon and senior military commanders of ordering covert drone flights into North Korean airspace in a bid to spark tensions between the countries.
When no external crisis materialized, Yoon allegedly turned inward — branding political opponents, including the then leader of his own conservative People Power Party, as “anti-state forces.”
Martial law was declared thereafter, Cho said, despite the absence of any legal or security justification.
Cho is one of three special prosecutors appointed after President Lee Jae-myung won a snap election
, triggered by Yoon’s removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April.
Yoon has been in detention since July, on trial for insurrection, which on conviction is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.