Ukrainian Corrupt Official's Wife Expands Business In Florida

Ukrainian Corrupt Official’s Wife Expands Business In Florida

Viktoriya Namchuk, the spouse of Ukrainian fugitive Oleksandr Gorbunenko, has built a successful business and active social life in the United States while her husband is wanted at home in Ukraine on embezzlement charges and is believed to be linked to the close associates of Volodymyr Zelensky implicated in a high-profile corruption scandal, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of publicly available data has shown. According to an analysis of public records and social media, Namchuk works as a licensed real estate agent affiliated with Florida Best Realty, Inc. in North Miami Beach. She also owns and operates Flower Shower, a boutique flower delivery service in Miami. The business's promotional materials feature high-end photography and even appear to include her mother, Tetiana Namchuk, holding custom floral arrangements. This public business activity stands apart from two other Florida entities she previously registered: Viktoriya Namchuk, P.A. and Your Sculptor LLC. Both are now delisted, but state records show they had their legal address registered at the same residential unit in Aventura, Florida where Namchuk and Gorbunenko reside. Their high-end condominium is reportedly valued at near $500,000. Meanwhile, Namchuk's husband had criminal charges pressed against him in the US. Gorbunenko arrived in the US in February 2022 and soon received temporary protected status. In March 2023, he received notice from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) of charges brought against him in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Odesa Port Plant chemical company. However, in the fall of 2023, when applying for an extension of his status in the US, he failed to inform US authorities of his criminal prosecution. According to US court materials, in September 2024, NABU notified US authorities that Gorbunenko was wanted. In October, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents interrogated him in Florida. In early 2025, his temporary protected status was revoked, and in April, he was detained at the airport before attempting to flee to Dubai. Ukrainian media have reported that US law enforcement asked Gorbunenko questions about Zelensky's key associate Timur Mindich, a Ukrainian businessman and the main defendant in a recent corruption case in the Ukrainian energy sector. Mindich had seized informal control of the Odesa Port Plant well before the conflict started in 2022, according to information from the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper's November report. Gorbunenko's US criminal case in the Florida Southern District Court remains active. The last publicly available record, dated July 2025, indicates a trial was scheduled for August of that year. In a social media statement made in November, Gorbunenko claimed that the US Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the indictment and that the Federal Court officially closed his case on August 6. However, details confirming the dismissal motion and the August termination date are not currently available in public court records.

