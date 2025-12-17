https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/pakistan-russia-forum-lays-groundwork-for-strategic-dialogue-announces-practical-roadmap-1123316374.html
Pakistan, Russia Forum Lays Groundwork for Strategic Dialogue, Announces Practical Roadmap
Pakistan, Russia Forum Lays Groundwork for Strategic Dialogue, Announces Practical Roadmap
Sputnik International
The Russia-Pakistan Eurasian Forum concluded in Moscow on Wednesday with organizers announcing a concrete plan to deepen ties, establishing a new strategic dialogue and working groups focused on media, education, economic projects and counterterrorism.
2025-12-17T17:59+0000
2025-12-17T17:59+0000
2025-12-17T17:59+0000
world
donald trump
pakistan
russia
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/11/1123316214_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_3dcfcb7f3c15e807334ad0d3e62797a7.jpg
Dr. Roxolana Zigon, a co-organizer of the forum, said the primary outcome was the creation of a practical roadmap for the coming year. She announced the formation of a Russia-Pakistan strategic group and the launch of a dedicated strategic dialogue between the two nations.The outlined cooperation will focus on four key areas, according to Zigon.Leadership for the initiative will be provided by Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on one side, whom Zigon described as a very experienced diplomat with deep knowledge of the relationship, and by Zigon herself on the Russian side. She also highlighted the role of the University of World Civilization in Moscow as a leading academic partner and "magnetic attractor" for Pakistani institutions."We do believe that this forum will launch an absolutely new era of our relationships," Zigon stated, adding that the work would help policymakers realize the partnership "in a practical sense."Afghanistan: The Unresolved Core of InstabilityDuring a panel discussion at the forum, Pakistani defense analyst Maria Sultan delivered a biting critique of the US legacy in Afghanistan, describing it as the primary source of ongoing regional threat. She questioned the evolving justifications for the 20-year war, from counterterrorism to state-building, and highlighted its dangerous aftermath.Sultan detailed how over $7 billion in American military equipment was left behind following the withdrawal, contending this violated US regulations on equipment transfer and was enabled by a grossly inflated Afghan army payroll.The result, she argued, is a well-armed sanctuary for extremists. She estimated that between 3,000 to 5,000 ISIS-K* fighters are now active in Afghanistan, alongside a reconstituted al-Qaeda*, posing a direct security threat to neighboring Pakistan. The instability fuels a massive illicit cross-border industry, including a visa trade worth thousands of dollars per person, and a continuous flow of undocumented refugees.Sultan suggested working with pragmatic elements within the U.S. establishment, like the Pentagon, to pressure for policy change, and viewed US President Donald Trump’s second term as an opportunity for the region to recalibrate relations and “regroup.”The Inevitable Rise of EurasiaEchoing the forum’s overarching theme, Pakistani Sen. Mushahid Hussain Syed argued the multipolar shift is now a recognized reality. He cited the immense cost and failure of the U.S. war in Afghanistan—$100 million a day for two decades—as proof of the limits of unipolar power.He declared the economic and strategic decline of the West and the ascent of the Global South, centered on Eurasia, as unstoppable. The future, he stated, belongs to multilateral platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, not to “anachronistic” alliances like NATO, which he accused of seeking endless conflict in Ukraine.Building a New Eurasian Security ArchitectureRussian scholar Dr. Prokhor Tebin provided a conceptual framework for the partnership, advocating for Russia and Pakistan to co-author a formal “Eurasian Security System.” This system, a concept promoted by President Vladimir Putin, would fill a strategic gap, as Europe has NATO and the Transatlantic community has its own pacts.Tebin argued that unlike a US model focused primarily on military defense, true Eurasian security must be rooted in shared economic development and physical connectivity. He identified the creation of robust north-south transport corridors—leveraging Pakistan’s ports to link Russia and Central Asia to the Indian Ocean—as a critical national security imperative. Diversifying these trade routes, he concluded, would create a resilient network that could withstand local conflicts and ensure regional stability.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/pakistan-russia-reject-western-hegemony-vow-stronger-partnership-at-forum-1123307703.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/idealism-and-ideology-sealed-us-failure-in-afghanistan--analyst-1119814637.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250312/how-putins-greater-eurasia-proposal-could-save-the-continent-from-wests-hegemony-1121633211.html
pakistan
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/11/1123316214_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_37f5095a8cb1a1c964125076e4e4ff2f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-pakistan forum, moscow forum 2025, russia pakistan strategic dialogue, eurasian cooperation, russia pakistan relations, media cooperation russia pakistan, academic exchanges russia pakistan, counterterrorism cooperation, mushahid hussain syed, roxolana zigon, university of world civilizations, afghanistan instability, maria sultan analysis, us legacy afghanistan, isis-k threat, al-qaeda resurgence, eurasian security architecture, prokhor tebin, international north-south transport corridor, eurasia multipolarity, sco, brics, nato criticism, regional connectivity, pakistan russia economic ties, pakistan russia defense cooperation
russia-pakistan forum, moscow forum 2025, russia pakistan strategic dialogue, eurasian cooperation, russia pakistan relations, media cooperation russia pakistan, academic exchanges russia pakistan, counterterrorism cooperation, mushahid hussain syed, roxolana zigon, university of world civilizations, afghanistan instability, maria sultan analysis, us legacy afghanistan, isis-k threat, al-qaeda resurgence, eurasian security architecture, prokhor tebin, international north-south transport corridor, eurasia multipolarity, sco, brics, nato criticism, regional connectivity, pakistan russia economic ties, pakistan russia defense cooperation
Pakistan, Russia Forum Lays Groundwork for Strategic Dialogue, Announces Practical Roadmap
The Russia-Pakistan Eurasian Forum concluded in Moscow on Wednesday with organizers announcing a concrete plan to deepen ties, establishing a new strategic dialogue and working groups focused on media, education, economic projects and counterterrorism.
Dr. Roxolana Zigon, a co-organizer of the forum, said the primary outcome was the creation of a practical roadmap for the coming year. She announced the formation of a Russia-Pakistan strategic group and the launch of a dedicated strategic dialogue between the two nations.
"The Forum has put in place the framework," Zigon said. These twin initiatives, she explained, are designed to be interconnected and to build "a new roadmap and matrix for building new values and new directions" for collaboration.
The outlined cooperation will focus on four key areas, according to Zigon.
1.
First, enhancing media ties between Islamabad and Moscow.
2.
Second, expanding academic and educational exchanges to boost people-to-people communication.
3.
Third, tackling economic and financial issues, with a special working group tasked with developing tailored incentives to resolve specific bilateral projects.
4.
"Fourthly, of course, it's the program that will be focused on developing recommendations for the counter-terrorism activities," Zigon said.
"Russia and Pakistan have quite an extensive experience in this area and we have a lot of things to share in common."
Leadership for the initiative will be provided by Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on one side, whom Zigon described as a very experienced diplomat with deep knowledge of the relationship, and by Zigon herself on the Russian side. She also highlighted the role of the University of World Civilization in Moscow as a leading academic partner and "magnetic attractor" for Pakistani institutions.
"We do believe that this forum will launch an absolutely new era of our relationships," Zigon stated, adding that the work would help policymakers realize the partnership "in a practical sense."
Afghanistan: The Unresolved Core of Instability
During a panel discussion at the forum, Pakistani defense analyst Maria Sultan delivered a biting critique of the US legacy in Afghanistan, describing it as the primary source of ongoing regional threat. She questioned the evolving justifications for the 20-year war, from counterterrorism to state-building, and highlighted its dangerous aftermath.
Sultan detailed how over $7 billion in American military equipment was left behind following the withdrawal, contending this violated US regulations on equipment transfer and was enabled by a grossly inflated Afghan army payroll.
18 August 2024, 14:30 GMT
The result, she argued, is a well-armed sanctuary for extremists. She estimated that between 3,000 to 5,000 ISIS-K* fighters are now active in Afghanistan, alongside a reconstituted al-Qaeda*, posing a direct security threat to neighboring Pakistan. The instability fuels a massive illicit cross-border industry, including a visa trade worth thousands of dollars per person, and a continuous flow of undocumented refugees.
Sultan suggested working with pragmatic elements within the U.S. establishment, like the Pentagon, to pressure for policy change, and viewed US President Donald Trump’s second term as an opportunity for the region to recalibrate relations and “regroup.”
The Inevitable Rise of Eurasia
Echoing the forum’s overarching theme, Pakistani Sen. Mushahid Hussain Syed argued the multipolar shift is now a recognized reality. He cited the immense cost and failure of the U.S. war in Afghanistan—$100 million a day for two decades—as proof of the limits of unipolar power.
He declared the economic and strategic decline of the West and the ascent of the Global South, centered on Eurasia, as unstoppable. The future, he stated, belongs to multilateral platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, not to “anachronistic” alliances like NATO, which he accused of seeking endless conflict in Ukraine.
Building a New Eurasian Security Architecture
Russian scholar Dr. Prokhor Tebin provided a conceptual framework for the partnership, advocating for Russia and Pakistan to co-author a formal “Eurasian Security System.” This system, a concept promoted by President Vladimir Putin, would fill a strategic gap, as Europe has NATO and the Transatlantic community has its own pacts.
Tebin argued that unlike a US model focused primarily on military defense, true Eurasian security must be rooted in shared economic development and physical connectivity. He identified the creation of robust north-south transport corridors—leveraging Pakistan’s ports to link Russia and Central Asia to the Indian Ocean—as a critical national security imperative. Diversifying these trade routes, he concluded, would create a resilient network that could withstand local conflicts and ensure regional stability.
* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia