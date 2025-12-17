https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/pakistan-russia-forum-lays-groundwork-for-strategic-dialogue-announces-practical-roadmap-1123316374.html

Pakistan, Russia Forum Lays Groundwork for Strategic Dialogue, Announces Practical Roadmap

Pakistan, Russia Forum Lays Groundwork for Strategic Dialogue, Announces Practical Roadmap

Sputnik International

The Russia-Pakistan Eurasian Forum concluded in Moscow on Wednesday with organizers announcing a concrete plan to deepen ties, establishing a new strategic dialogue and working groups focused on media, education, economic projects and counterterrorism.

2025-12-17T17:59+0000

2025-12-17T17:59+0000

2025-12-17T17:59+0000

world

donald trump

pakistan

russia

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/11/1123316214_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_3dcfcb7f3c15e807334ad0d3e62797a7.jpg

Dr. Roxolana Zigon, a co-organizer of the forum, said the primary outcome was the creation of a practical roadmap for the coming year. She announced the formation of a Russia-Pakistan strategic group and the launch of a dedicated strategic dialogue between the two nations.The outlined cooperation will focus on four key areas, according to Zigon.Leadership for the initiative will be provided by Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on one side, whom Zigon described as a very experienced diplomat with deep knowledge of the relationship, and by Zigon herself on the Russian side. She also highlighted the role of the University of World Civilization in Moscow as a leading academic partner and "magnetic attractor" for Pakistani institutions."We do believe that this forum will launch an absolutely new era of our relationships," Zigon stated, adding that the work would help policymakers realize the partnership "in a practical sense."Afghanistan: The Unresolved Core of InstabilityDuring a panel discussion at the forum, Pakistani defense analyst Maria Sultan delivered a biting critique of the US legacy in Afghanistan, describing it as the primary source of ongoing regional threat. She questioned the evolving justifications for the 20-year war, from counterterrorism to state-building, and highlighted its dangerous aftermath.Sultan detailed how over $7 billion in American military equipment was left behind following the withdrawal, contending this violated US regulations on equipment transfer and was enabled by a grossly inflated Afghan army payroll.The result, she argued, is a well-armed sanctuary for extremists. She estimated that between 3,000 to 5,000 ISIS-K* fighters are now active in Afghanistan, alongside a reconstituted al-Qaeda*, posing a direct security threat to neighboring Pakistan. The instability fuels a massive illicit cross-border industry, including a visa trade worth thousands of dollars per person, and a continuous flow of undocumented refugees.Sultan suggested working with pragmatic elements within the U.S. establishment, like the Pentagon, to pressure for policy change, and viewed US President Donald Trump’s second term as an opportunity for the region to recalibrate relations and “regroup.”The Inevitable Rise of EurasiaEchoing the forum’s overarching theme, Pakistani Sen. Mushahid Hussain Syed argued the multipolar shift is now a recognized reality. He cited the immense cost and failure of the U.S. war in Afghanistan—$100 million a day for two decades—as proof of the limits of unipolar power.He declared the economic and strategic decline of the West and the ascent of the Global South, centered on Eurasia, as unstoppable. The future, he stated, belongs to multilateral platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, not to “anachronistic” alliances like NATO, which he accused of seeking endless conflict in Ukraine.Building a New Eurasian Security ArchitectureRussian scholar Dr. Prokhor Tebin provided a conceptual framework for the partnership, advocating for Russia and Pakistan to co-author a formal “Eurasian Security System.” This system, a concept promoted by President Vladimir Putin, would fill a strategic gap, as Europe has NATO and the Transatlantic community has its own pacts.Tebin argued that unlike a US model focused primarily on military defense, true Eurasian security must be rooted in shared economic development and physical connectivity. He identified the creation of robust north-south transport corridors—leveraging Pakistan’s ports to link Russia and Central Asia to the Indian Ocean—as a critical national security imperative. Diversifying these trade routes, he concluded, would create a resilient network that could withstand local conflicts and ensure regional stability.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/pakistan-russia-reject-western-hegemony-vow-stronger-partnership-at-forum-1123307703.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/idealism-and-ideology-sealed-us-failure-in-afghanistan--analyst-1119814637.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250312/how-putins-greater-eurasia-proposal-could-save-the-continent-from-wests-hegemony-1121633211.html

pakistan

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-pakistan forum, moscow forum 2025, russia pakistan strategic dialogue, eurasian cooperation, russia pakistan relations, media cooperation russia pakistan, academic exchanges russia pakistan, counterterrorism cooperation, mushahid hussain syed, roxolana zigon, university of world civilizations, afghanistan instability, maria sultan analysis, us legacy afghanistan, isis-k threat, al-qaeda resurgence, eurasian security architecture, prokhor tebin, international north-south transport corridor, eurasia multipolarity, sco, brics, nato criticism, regional connectivity, pakistan russia economic ties, pakistan russia defense cooperation