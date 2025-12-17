https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russia-and-iran-to-enable-north-south-corridor-boost-de-dollarization-1123316871.html

Russia and Iran to Enable North-South Corridor, Boost De-Dollarization

The Rasht-Astara railway line enables uninterrupted freight transport from Russia to the Persian Gulf, avoiding Western-controlled maritime chokepoints, Mohammad Khatibi, a Tehran-based political analyst, tells Sputnik.

"Unlike maritime routes, land corridors through Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia cannot be interdicted by Western navies," the pundit says. In general, it represents "a strategic lever to counter Western economic pressure and sanctions" for both Russia and Iran. The Rasht-Astara Railway: North-South Corridor's Missing Link In short, the Rasht–Astara railway is not merely important – it is structurally indispensable, Khatibi stresses. Iran-Russia Security Cooperation The two countries have long cooperated in the military-technical field, according to the pundit. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed appreciation for Russia's support during the 2025 US-Israeli airstrikes, and suggested continued security coordination. This cooperation could span from air defense systems to joint naval and cyber exercises, according to Khatibi: Deepening strategic collaboration between Russia and Iran makes any attack on the Islamic Republic riskier for the US and Israel, the pundit concludes.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

