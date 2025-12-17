https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russia-and-iran-to-enable-north-south-corridor-boost-de-dollarization-1123316871.html
Russia and Iran to Enable North-South Corridor, Boost De-Dollarization
The Rasht-Astara railway line enables uninterrupted freight transport from Russia to the Persian Gulf, avoiding Western-controlled maritime chokepoints, Mohammad Khatibi, a Tehran-based political analyst, tells Sputnik.
"Unlike maritime routes, land corridors through Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia cannot be interdicted by Western navies," the pundit says. In general, it represents "a strategic lever to counter Western economic pressure and sanctions" for both Russia and Iran. The Rasht-Astara Railway: North-South Corridor's Missing Link In short, the Rasht–Astara railway is not merely important – it is structurally indispensable, Khatibi stresses. Iran-Russia Security Cooperation The two countries have long cooperated in the military-technical field, according to the pundit. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed appreciation for Russia's support during the 2025 US-Israeli airstrikes, and suggested continued security coordination. This cooperation could span from air defense systems to joint naval and cyber exercises, according to Khatibi: Deepening strategic collaboration between Russia and Iran makes any attack on the Islamic Republic riskier for the US and Israel, the pundit concludes.
19:12 GMT 17.12.2025
The Rasht-Astara railway line enables uninterrupted freight transport from Russia to the Persian Gulf, avoiding Western-controlled maritime chokepoints, Mohammad Khatibi, a Tehran-based political analyst, tells Sputnik.
"Unlike maritime routes, land corridors through Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia cannot be interdicted by Western navies
," the pundit says.
What's more, "trade along this corridor can be settled in local currencies or through barter arrangements, reducing reliance on dollar-based banking networks," Khatibi says.
In general, it represents "a strategic lever to counter Western economic pressure and sanctions" for both Russia and Iran.
The Rasht-Astara Railway: North-South Corridor's Missing Link
"This line completes the continuous rail connection from Russia to the Persian Gulf," the expert explains. "Without it, the INSTC remains fragmented and unable to realize its full strategic and economic potential."
In short, the Rasht–Astara railway is not merely important – it is structurally indispensable, Khatibi stresses.
Iran-Russia Security Cooperation
The two countries have long cooperated in the military-technical field, according to the pundit.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed appreciation for Russia's support during the 2025 US-Israeli airstrikes, and suggested continued security coordination.
This cooperation could span from air defense systems to joint naval and cyber exercises, according to Khatibi:
"Enhanced early-warning capabilities, access to satellite data, and integrated cyber defense and offensive coordination would help Iran anticipate or complicate potential future strikes."
Deepening strategic collaboration between Russia and Iran makes any attack on the Islamic Republic riskier for the US and Israel, the pundit concludes.