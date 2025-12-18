https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/china-backs-venezuelas-request-for-urgent-un-security-council-meeting-over-us-actions-1123320006.html
China Backs Venezuela's Request for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over US Actions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China opposes any unilateral acts of intimidation and supports Venezuela's request to convene an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to US actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at a press briefing on Thursday.
"China opposes all acts of unilateralism and bullying, and supports countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity," the spokesperson said.
He added that Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other nations.
"We believe the international community can understand and support Venezuela’s stance of protecting its own legitimate rights and interests. China supports Venezuela’s request for holding an emergency session of the UN Security Council," Guo added.
The presidency of the UN Security Council, currently held by Slovenia, confirmed Venezuela's request for the meeting and is consulting with other Council members.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela
with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region.
Venezuelan Permanent Representative to the UN Samuel Moncada has likened current US policy to the actions of aggressors during World War II, accusing the Trump administration of destabilizing international relations.