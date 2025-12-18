International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/china-backs-venezuelas-request-for-urgent-un-security-council-meeting-over-us-actions-1123320006.html
China Backs Venezuela's Request for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over US Actions
China Backs Venezuela's Request for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over US Actions
Sputnik International
China opposes any unilateral acts of intimidation and supports Venezuela's request to convene an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to US actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at a press briefing on Thursday.
2025-12-18T11:34+0000
2025-12-18T11:34+0000
world
us
venezuela
china
un security council (unsc)
united nations security council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113671597_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d48725d32cc7a14b37406ab79f1eea41.jpg
He added that Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other nations. The presidency of the UN Security Council, currently held by Slovenia, confirmed Venezuela's request for the meeting and is consulting with other Council members. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region. Venezuelan Permanent Representative to the UN Samuel Moncada has likened current US policy to the actions of aggressors during World War II, accusing the Trump administration of destabilizing international relations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-may-turn-venezuela-into-powder-keg-expert-1123317765.html
venezuela
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113671597_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec77fe62a2b24ab5cc92661e7c0b01b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, venezuela, us, unsc
china, venezuela, us, unsc

China Backs Venezuela's Request for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over US Actions

11:34 GMT 18.12.2025
© Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankUN Security Council meeting
UN Security Council meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2025
© Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China opposes any unilateral acts of intimidation and supports Venezuela's request to convene an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to US actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at a press briefing on Thursday.
"China opposes all acts of unilateralism and bullying, and supports countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity," the spokesperson said.
He added that Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other nations.
"We believe the international community can understand and support Venezuela’s stance of protecting its own legitimate rights and interests. China supports Venezuela’s request for holding an emergency session of the UN Security Council," Guo added.
The presidency of the UN Security Council, currently held by Slovenia, confirmed Venezuela's request for the meeting and is consulting with other Council members.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region.
Venezuelan Permanent Representative to the UN Samuel Moncada has likened current US policy to the actions of aggressors during World War II, accusing the Trump administration of destabilizing international relations.
The USS Gerald R. Ford - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2025
Americas
US May Turn Venezuela Into Powder Keg —Expert
07:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала