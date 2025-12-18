https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-greenlights-biggest-arms-sale-to-taiwan-in-history-1123317421.html

US Greenlights Biggest Arms Sale to Taiwan in History

The US has signed off on a record-breaking $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, further militarizing the island that China sees as an inalienable part of its territory.

Announcing the weapons deal, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency claimed that the arms sales serve US national, economic, and security interests by supporting Taiwan's efforts to maintain a "credible defensive capability." This marks the second Taiwan arms deal under President Donald Trump’s current administration and includes: Chinese authorities, who consider Taiwan an essential part of the country's territory, have repeatedly warned that such weapons sales violate the one-China principle. While formally adhering to the principle and refusing to recognize Taiwan’s independence, the US continues to flood the island with weapons—all while amplifying the “China threat” narrative to justify it.

