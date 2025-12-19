https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/complex-factors-to-blame-for-ukraine-conflict-only-us-can-talk-to-both-sides---rubio-1123334442.html

Complex Factors to Blame for Ukraine Conflict, Only US Can Talk to Both Sides - Rubio

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that there are nontrivial factors that contribute to the continuation of the Ukraine conflict, and that only the United States is able to negotiate with both parties to the conflict.

"There's a reason why this war hasn't ended, and that is because there's complex factors at play ... I think everybody would agree, that there's only one nation on earth, there's only one entity on earth that can actually talk to both sides and figure out whether there's a way to end this war peacefully, and that's the United States," Rubio stated during his end-of-year press conference.Neither Russia nor Ukraine is planning to surrender anytime in the near future amid the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to resolve the conflict, Marco Rubio stated.Marco Rubio said that the United States is always looking for opportunities to become a mediator to end conflicts."We are always looking for opportunities, if possible, to play the role of a mediator that brings about the avoidance of war or the ending of conflicts," Rubio told reporters.

