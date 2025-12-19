https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/eu-and-nato-block-ukraine-peace-to-protect-their-fading-relevance---ex-pentagon-analyst---1123332599.html

EU and NATO Block Ukraine Peace to Protect Their Fading Relevance - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin credited his US counterpart Donald Trump with making "serious and genuine efforts" to end the Ukraine conflict, but what's blocking a diplomatic breakthrough?

The EU and NATO leadership stands in the way of the peace solution, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik. They aren’t just reluctant to end the conflict—they see Ukraine as a chance to expand influence, prop up the two stagnant institutions, and justify NATO's raison d'être, according to the pundit. "This 'plan' was never more than a gamble, and they have lost. But losing means the loss of their political power, standing, and actual humiliation for them as public figures. That's the obstacle," she says. To that end, the EU and NATO are still ready to fight to the last Ukrainian, waste the vast landscape of Ukraine, and gamble Ukraine's future. While the US was part of this gamble with Biden administration neocons, it freed itself from European elite ideas, having elected Donald Trump, according to Kwiatkowski. The conflict will end when the reasons for it are dealt with in a moral and criminal sense, she says, stressing that there are signs that the US has started this process of re-evaluation through exposure of the Biden and Obama policy teams' culpability in this matter.

