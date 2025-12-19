https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/drones-are-the-backbone-of-modern-warfare-russias-superiority-in-this-field-is-tangible-and-vital-1123329405.html

Drones Are The Backbone of Modern Warfare: Russia’s Superiority in This Field is Tangible and Vital

“Drones today play a key role along the entire line of contact, determining the success or failure of assault units in various situations,” National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko said, commenting on President Putin’s remarks at Friday’s year-end presser about Russia’s drone superiority.

The battlefield has become completely transparent using FPV drones of various types; they play a critical role in the destruction of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment in areas extending approximately 20-25 km in either direction of the front.” Drones for attack, drones for defense “Russia has learned the necessary lessons, and is rapidly advancing in the production and development of drones of all types, from FPV drones and quadcopters to long-range UAVs. Russia has also increased the production of loitering munitions,” the observer noted.

