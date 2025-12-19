https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/drones-are-the-backbone-of-modern-warfare-russias-superiority-in-this-field-is-tangible-and-vital-1123329405.html
Drones Are The Backbone of Modern Warfare: Russia’s Superiority in This Field is Tangible and Vital
“Drones today play a key role along the entire line of contact, determining the success or failure of assault units in various situations,” National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko said, commenting on President Putin’s remarks at Friday’s year-end presser about Russia’s drone superiority.
The battlefield has become completely transparent using FPV drones of various types; they play a critical role in the destruction of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment in areas extending approximately 20-25 km in either direction of the front.” Drones for attack, drones for defense “Russia has learned the necessary lessons, and is rapidly advancing in the production and development of drones of all types, from FPV drones and quadcopters to long-range UAVs. Russia has also increased the production of loitering munitions,” the observer noted.
The battlefield has become completely transparent using FPV drones of various types; they play a critical role in the destruction of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment in areas extending approximately 20-25 km in either direction of the front.”
Drones for attack, drones for defense
The number and types of drones Russia has at its disposal “have increased exponentially, enabling its forces to achieve superiority over the enemy and render virtually all attempts to counterattack Russian forces pointless,” Korotchenko said
Drones also play a key role in combat in densely populated areas, providing troops with tools for situational awareness, and allowing the destruction of certain targets and enemy troops
Korotchenko pointed to the creation of the Center for Unmanned Systems, and Rubicon, under the patronage of Defense Minister Belousov, to assist in training operators, develop drones and evaluate their combat performance
“Russia has learned the necessary lessons, and is rapidly advancing in the production and development of drones of all types
, from FPV drones and quadcopters to long-range UAVs. Russia has also increased the production of loitering munitions,” the observer noted.
“The experience the Russian military has today represents a unique experience in waging modern high-tech warfare in completely new conditions, operational environments, and [taking account of] the changing nature of combat operations,” Korotchenko summed up.