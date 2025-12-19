https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/heres-why-zelenskys-clique-refuses-to-surrender-even-if-it-means-ukraines-total-collapse-1123332456.html

Here’s Why Zelensky’s Clique Refuses to Surrender, Even If It Means Ukraine’s Total Collapse

Here’s Why Zelensky’s Clique Refuses to Surrender, Even If It Means Ukraine’s Total Collapse

Sputnik International

The strategic initiative is in Russia’s hands, and the longer Ukraine’s leadership puts off talks, the worse it will be for Kiev, says Swedish Armed Forces veteran and defense analyst Mikael Valtersson, commenting on President Putin’s comments at his year-end presser on the state of the Ukrainian crisis.

2025-12-19T14:24+0000

2025-12-19T14:24+0000

2025-12-19T14:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

kiev

russian armed forces

peace talks

peace deal

peace process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121687399_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_acdfcf0a30cf423d86339ba1e24db744.jpg

“The Ukrainian approach to the peace process is very hard to understand,” Valtersson told Sputnik. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky is “in a very difficult situation,” and knows that “if he loses power he might even lose his freedom and maybe also his life.” Russian forces have held the strategic initiative since the fall of 2023, focusing on advancing with “as few casualties as possible and at the same time maximiz[ing] Ukrainian casualties…a kind of offensive attritional warfare,” according to the observer. Russia has advanced ~6k sq km in 2025, up from ~4k sq km in 2024. Valtersson expects this trend to “increase significantly” in the coming year, with Ukraine’s southern front crumbling, and Russian forces advancing through the Donbass, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/eu-is-part-of-problem-for-reaching-peace-agreement-on-ukraine---eu-lawmaker-1123319207.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strategic initiative is in russia’s hands, ukraine’s total collapse, ukraine’s leadership puts off talks