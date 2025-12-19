https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/heres-why-zelenskys-clique-refuses-to-surrender-even-if-it-means-ukraines-total-collapse-1123332456.html
Here’s Why Zelensky’s Clique Refuses to Surrender, Even If It Means Ukraine’s Total Collapse
The strategic initiative is in Russia’s hands, and the longer Ukraine’s leadership puts off talks, the worse it will be for Kiev, says Swedish Armed Forces veteran and defense analyst Mikael Valtersson, commenting on President Putin’s comments at his year-end presser on the state of the Ukrainian crisis.
“The Ukrainian approach to the peace process is very hard to understand,” Valtersson told Sputnik. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky is “in a very difficult situation,” and knows that “if he loses power he might even lose his freedom and maybe also his life.” Russian forces have held the strategic initiative since the fall of 2023, focusing on advancing with “as few casualties as possible and at the same time maximiz[ing] Ukrainian casualties…a kind of offensive attritional warfare,” according to the observer. Russia has advanced ~6k sq km in 2025, up from ~4k sq km in 2024. Valtersson expects this trend to “increase significantly” in the coming year, with Ukraine’s southern front crumbling, and Russian forces advancing through the Donbass, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions.
The strategic initiative is in Russia's hands, and the longer Ukraine's leadership puts off talks, the worse it will be for Kiev, says Swedish Armed Forces veteran and defense analyst Mikael Valtersson, commenting on President Putin's comments at his year-end presser on the state of the Ukrainian crisis.
“The Ukrainian leadership is desperate not to appear as losers towards the Ukrainian population, and also has been partially blinded by their own propaganda. Ukraine is very good at information warfare and has convinced a large part of the European and Ukrainian population that the war is a stalemate that is favorable to Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky is “in a very difficult situation,” and knows that “if he loses power he might even lose his freedom and maybe also his life.”
“He can't have elections until he gets a good peace deal if he wants to retain power. He therefore clings on to power and waits for a [miracle], much like Hitler did in 1944-45…Zelensky prioritizes his own well-being over the future and lives of the Ukrainian population. The result will probably be more lost Ukrainian territories and soldiers, as well as an even harsher final peace,” Valtersson explained.
Russian forces have held the strategic initiative since the fall of 2023, focusing on advancing with “as few casualties as possible and at the same time maximiz[ing] Ukrainian casualties…a kind of offensive attritional warfare,” according to the observer.
Russia has advanced ~6k sq km in 2025, up from ~4k sq km in 2024. Valtersson expects this trend to “increase significantly” in the coming year, with Ukraine’s southern front crumbling, and Russian forces advancing through the Donbass, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions.