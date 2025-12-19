https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/if-eu-moves-ahead-on-confiscation-of-russian-assets-itll-be-a-catastrophe-for-the-euro---expert-1123329562.html

If EU Moves Ahead on Confiscating Russian Assets, It’ll Be a CATASTROPHE For The Euro - Expert

“It’s no wonder the EU can’t seem to come to a decision on this matter, because the world truly has never seen the confiscation of a state’s assets on such a scale,” Alexander Shirov, an expert affiliated with Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, told Sputnik, commenting on President Putin’s remarks at his year-end pressure.

“The main consequences will be that the euro, as a reserve currency, and European countries, as a place [where others] keep their reserves, will of course suffer greatly as a result. In general, I’m not sure such a confiscation will come to pass in the full sense of the word.” Europe’s threats to do so have “already had an impact,” according to Shirov, with China and Middle Eastern powers, “looking at what’s happening with Russian assets,” and “projecting it onto themselves,” resulting in the volume of foreign assets held in euros declining precipitously since 2022. That’s because of “the geopolitical risks associated with investing in these currencies” have grown exponentially, the expert explained. If its reserves are confiscated, “Russia will defend itself by all possible means short of force,” from legal mechanisms and trade negotiations, to investments in gold and other assets, and even a “collective solution” along with its partners.

