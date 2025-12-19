International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference
Russian Special Envoy Says Law, Common Sense Prevail After EU's Decision on Russian Assets
Russian Special Envoy Says Law, Common Sense Prevail After EU's Decision on Russian Assets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Law and common sense have prevailed for now, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Friday, commenting on the European Union's decision not to confiscate Russian assets.
Earlier in the day, EU Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU would provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, based on the EU budget and potentially repayable using frozen Russian assets.
"IF true, shelving the EU's originally proposed illegal scheme to tap Russian foreign reserves to fund Ukraine is a major win for LAW + common sense — and for the voices of reason in Europe that protected EU/€/ Euroclear (for now)," Dmitriev said on X.
The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be theft and a violation of international law.
Kirill Dmitriev on Friday called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to resign following the European Union's decision not to confiscate Russian assets.
"Ursula & Merz should resign if they want (to prove 'conviction, unity & resolve' they promised) after failing to secure an illegal EU move on Russian reserves. They spent all their political capital, promised results — and delivered a spectacular failure. Resign," Dmitriev wrote on X.
The entire world has just witnessed von der Leyen, Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and other "warmongers" suffer a "fatal blow" in their efforts to push others to violate the law, he said.
"'There's no alternative,' they said. Apparently there is," Dmitriev said.
Earlier in the day, EU Council President Antonio Costa stated that the EU would provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, based on the EU budget and potentially repayable using frozen Russian assets.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission has been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts.
The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be theft and a violation of international law.
