US State Secretary Marco Rubio said on Friday that the decision to shut down the Agency for International Development (USAID) was the right move, and all predictions of negative consequences have not occurred.

On December 16, Vanity Fair published an interview with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, in which she allegedly criticized Elon Musk's approach to dismantling USAID during the first months of President Donald Trump's term. Wiles later accused the magazine of disregarding a significant context from her recent interview to cast Trump and his administration in a negative light. He added that the State Department has realigned foreign assistance in favor of US citizens, while ending support for what he described as "extreme ideological projects" and the "wasteful NGO industrial complex." In early February, Rubio notified Congress that a review of USAID's foreign assistance activities was underway, with an eye toward a potential reorganization. In late March, Rubio announced that his department had informed Congress of a plan to take over certain functions of USAID and phase out the remaining ones by July 1. On April 22, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the agency would be merged with the State Department. As part of the USAID reorganization, over 80% of its programs have been canceled, with the remaining functions transferred to the US State Department. President Trump has repeatedly criticized USAID, accusing the agency of spending millions of dollars on obscure overseas programs and labeling it as ineffective. Musk called USAID a "criminal organization" that "needs to die."

