Russia Concerned Over EU's Discussions on Security Guarantees for Ukraine – Lavrov

Moscow is concerned over the security guarantees for Ukraine that are being discussed in the European Union, as collective guarantees approved by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are more important, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"European leaders have already made many remarks advertising the achievements, as they describe them, following their talks. And, of course, we have to question it, as, for example, one of the main topics is the issue of security guarantees for Kiev. I remind you that we advocate for collective security guarantees that would be based on the principles repeatedly approved at the highest level in the OSCE," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, after their talks in Cairo. By giving security guarantees to Ukraine, which envisages creating multinational forces, the EU is attempting to deploy its forces in Ukraine, Lavrov said. He added that the forces that are planned to be deployed in Ukraine are intended to help restore the Ukrainian armed forces, ensure control over the country's airspace, at sea, as well as conduct ground operations in Ukraine. Russia advocates indivisible security, on fair and equal terms, he said. "Security that, unlike the European approach, would not pave the way for another war, but would guarantee to thwart any attempts to go down the militaristic path," Lavrov said.Russia is committed to a political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but so far only the United States has demonstrated willingness to pursue it as well, Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow is glad that the understanding that was reached between Russia and the US in Anchorage, Alaska, is still in force, Lavrov added."If we are talking about Europeans as a potential third party, we do not need help from them with such an attitude. The Russian-US dialogue is based, as I have already said, on the solid understanding reached in Alaska," the top Russian diplomat said.Russia feels support from the global majority in its work with the US to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, he added.Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to communicate with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, provided there is an understanding that such contacts should adhere to norms of decorum, Lavrov said."Macron's statements about the need to talk with Russia. You know, I don't even intend to comment on that. Just read what he has said over the last couple of months, starting with the claim that the only villain in this entire story is Russia and President Putin personally. Well, if he is ready to talk, then our President has repeatedly emphasized that he is always open to contacts, but with the understanding that these will be polite people with some basic sense of decorum," Lavrov said.

