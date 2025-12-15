International
Guarantees of Ukraine's Non-Alignment With NATO One of Cornerstone Issues - Kremlin
Guarantees of Ukraine's Non-Alignment With NATO One of Cornerstone Issues - Kremlin
10:26 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 15.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaKremlin
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of guarantees of Ukraine's non-alignment with NATO is one of cornerstone elements, it is subject to special discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his readiness to refuse to join NATO if he receives security guarantees from individual countries, including the United States.
"Naturally, this issue is one of the most important and, of course, it is subject to special discussion compared to the others," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace and serious decisions on Ukraine and is not open to tricks to create temporary respites, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.
Last week, Financial Times reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump hopes to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine by Christmas.
"We can only speak for the Russian side, for president Putin. He is open to peace, to serious peace, to serious decisions. And he is absolutely not open to any tricks aimed at stalling for time and creating artificial respites," Peskov told reporters.
Russia does not want to conduct "megaphone negotiations" on the Ukrainian settlement, the official added.
