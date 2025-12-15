https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/guarantees-of-ukraines-non-alignment-with-nato-one-of-cornerstone-issues---kremlin-1123296855.html

Guarantees of Ukraine's Non-Alignment With NATO One of Cornerstone Issues - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of guarantees of Kiev's non-alignment with NATO is one of cornerstone elements, it is subject to special discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his readiness to refuse to join NATO if he receives security guarantees from individual countries, including the United States.Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace and serious decisions on Ukraine and is not open to tricks to create temporary respites, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.Last week, Financial Times reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump hopes to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine by Christmas.Russia does not want to conduct "megaphone negotiations" on the Ukrainian settlement, the official added.

