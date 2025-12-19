https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-egypt-relations-actively-developing-at-all-levels---egyptian-foreign-minister-1123330418.html
Russia-Egypt Relations Actively Developing at All Levels - Egyptian Foreign Minister
Relations between Russia and Egypt are actively developing at all levels, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"Relations between Egypt and Russia have been actively developing at all levels in recent years," the minister said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Cairo. Egypt and Russia consider it important to accelerate the implementation of joint projects, especially the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, the minister added.
13:03 GMT 19.12.2025 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 19.12.2025)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Egypt are actively developing at all levels, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"Relations between Egypt and Russia
have been actively developing at all levels in recent years," the minister said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Cairo.
Egypt and Russia consider it important to accelerate the implementation of joint projects, especially the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, the minister added.
Egyptian President Sisi to Receive Russia’s Lavrov on Saturday
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"Tomorrow, President Sisi will meet with Minister Lavrov and foreign ministers of African countries," Abdelatty said during a joint press conference with Lavrov in Cairo.
Moscow, Cairo Prioritize Coordination to Preserve Syria's Unity
Russia and Egypt advocate for continued coordination and joint cooperation to preserve Syria's unity and achieve full stabilization in the country, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"We addressed the situation in Syria and agreed on the importance of continued coordination and joint cooperation to achieve a comprehensive settlement that will end the crisis, preserve the unity of the Syrian state, its sovereignty and independence," Abdelatty said.
Egypt Ready to Contribute to Any Efforts to Resolve Situation in Ukraine
Egypt is ready to contribute to any international efforts to achieve a settlement in Ukraine, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.
"Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, Egypt's position was emphasized that dialogue must prevail... Egypt is ready to continue contributing to any international efforts to bring the parties' positions closer together and support the political path to achieving peace," Abdelatty said.
Egypt Highly Appreciates Russia's Position on Palestinian Issue
Egypt highly values Russia's principled position on a just resolution to the Palestinian issue, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"I would like to express my gratitude to Russia for its principled position from the very beginning of the crisis in the Palestinian territories, as well as its desire from day one to shed light on the historical roots of the Palestinian problem and the need for a just and comprehensive solution," Abdelatty said.