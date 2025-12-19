https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-egypt-relations-actively-developing-at-all-levels---egyptian-foreign-minister-1123330418.html

Russia-Egypt Relations Actively Developing at All Levels - Egyptian Foreign Minister

Russia-Egypt Relations Actively Developing at All Levels - Egyptian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Relations between Russia and Egypt are actively developing at all levels, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.

2025-12-19T13:03+0000

2025-12-19T13:03+0000

2025-12-19T13:11+0000

world

sergey lavrov

abdel fattah sisi

egypt

russia

cairo

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/13/1123330069_0:31:2310:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_8186038a33ebd37894217d5809bc7a0c.jpg

"Relations between Egypt and Russia have been actively developing at all levels in recent years," the minister said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Cairo. Egypt and Russia consider it important to accelerate the implementation of joint projects, especially the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, the minister added.Egyptian President Sisi to Receive Russia’s Lavrov on SaturdayEgyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.Moscow, Cairo Prioritize Coordination to Preserve Syria's UnityRussia and Egypt advocate for continued coordination and joint cooperation to preserve Syria's unity and achieve full stabilization in the country, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday."We addressed the situation in Syria and agreed on the importance of continued coordination and joint cooperation to achieve a comprehensive settlement that will end the crisis, preserve the unity of the Syrian state, its sovereignty and independence," Abdelatty said.Egypt Ready to Contribute to Any Efforts to Resolve Situation in UkraineEgypt is ready to contribute to any international efforts to achieve a settlement in Ukraine, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.Egypt Highly Appreciates Russia's Position on Palestinian IssueEgypt highly values ​​Russia's principled position on a just resolution to the Palestinian issue, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday."I would like to express my gratitude to Russia for its principled position from the very beginning of the crisis in the Palestinian territories, as well as its desire from day one to shed light on the historical roots of the Palestinian problem and the need for a just and comprehensive solution," Abdelatty said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/egyptian-top-diplomat-says-cairo-proud-of-strategic-partnership-with-russia-1123240985.html

egypt

russia

cairo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-egypt relations, russia and egypt, egyptian foreign minister badr abdelatty