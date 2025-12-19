International
Ukraine Will Not Repay EU Loan - Orban
The children and grandchildren of those who made the decision about the EU loan to Ukraine will be paying for the loan, it is clear that Ukraine will not repay it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Orban said the EU abandoned the idea of ​​confiscating Russian assets when it became clear that the EU has more private assets in Russia and they could be frozen in response. He said that if Russia filed a lawsuit to receive compensation for the confiscation of its frozen funds, the EU would have to repay twice as much.On Friday morning, European Council President Antonio Costa announced that EU countries had agreed to provide 90 billion euros ($105 billion) in aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027.
Ukraine Will Not Repay EU Loan - Orban

08:44 GMT 19.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The children and grandchildren of those who made the decision about the EU loan to Ukraine will be paying for the loan, it is clear that Ukraine will not repay it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Orban said the EU abandoned the idea of ​​confiscating Russian assets when it became clear that the EU has more private assets in Russia and they could be frozen in response.
He said that if Russia filed a lawsuit to receive compensation for the confiscation of its frozen funds, the EU would have to repay twice as much.
On Friday morning, European Council President Antonio Costa announced that EU countries had agreed to provide 90 billion euros ($105 billion) in aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027.
