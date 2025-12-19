https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/ukraines-donbass-positions-on-the-verge-of-crumbling---military-expert-1123327244.html
Ukraine’s Donbass Positions on The Verge of Crumbling - Military Expert
President Putin’s comments on the current state of the special military operation signal just how precarious Ukraine’s positions are in the areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic that it still occupies, military expert and combat veteran Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.
"Dimitrov is an agglomeration near Pokrovsk and is currently completely surrounded. With the fall of Dimitrov, we will advance toward Kramatorsk. Konstantinovka is also part of this military operation," Matviychuk explained. Kramatorsk is "the last operational point of resistance for Ukraine's military in the Donetsk direction. And Donetsk will be completely liberated," Matviychuk added. Speaking more broadly, Ukraine's forces "are suffering political, financial, economic and military defeats. Their financial support has practically dried up, meaning ammunition is limited, and equipment is not being supplied. They are in their death throes," the observer summed up.
“Dimitrov is an agglomeration near Pokrovsk and is currently completely surrounded. With the fall of Dimitrov, we will advance toward Kramatorsk. Konstantinovka is also part of this military operation,” Matviychuk explained.
“Krasny Liman is semi-encircled – 50% of the city is ours…There is panic in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ radio communications; they’re demanding evacuation. If this doesn’t happen, capitulation will follow. This is the situation, just as the president has described it.”
Kramatorsk is “the last operational point of resistance for Ukraine’s military in the Donetsk direction
. And Donetsk will be completely liberated,” Matviychuk added.
Speaking more broadly, Ukraine’s forces “are suffering political, financial, economic and military defeats. Their financial support has practically dried up, meaning ammunition is limited, and equipment is not being supplied. They are in their death throes,” the observer summed up.