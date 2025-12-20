https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/african-countries-playing-increasingly-important-role-in-global-politics---putin-1123336751.html

African Countries Playing Increasingly Important Role in Global Politics - Putin

African countries have enormous potential and are playing an increasingly important role in global politics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the 2nd Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov read out Putin's message at the opening of the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. Russia has stepped up cooperation with Africa across many areas, including in the field of ensuring national security and food security of African countries, in the fight against terrorism, natural disaster response and epidemic prevention, Putin said in his greeting.

