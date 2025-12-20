https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/best-of-the-best-heres-why-drone-operators-are-becoming-the-elite-of-russian-army-1123337516.html

Best of The Best: Here’s Why Drone Operators Are Becoming The Elite of Russian Army

Best of The Best: Here’s Why Drone Operators Are Becoming The Elite of Russian Army

Sputnik International

The 2024 decision to create a separate unmanned systems branch in the Russian Armed Forces created a “backbone upon which the armed forces of all other branches and services will rely,” National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik, commenting on the popularity of drone operator positions in the military.

2025-12-20T14:19+0000

2025-12-20T14:19+0000

2025-12-20T14:19+0000

analysis

russia

russian armed forces

drone

drone strike

drone attack

drone warfare

drone usage

heavy drone

uav

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122123949_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_4a25e3cc0df98d5afd5c282c1a0eddba.jpg

The forces, which include not only UAVs, but naval and ground-based drone equipment, enable the corresponding branches to “utilize the capabilities of various classes of unmanned systems to enhance their own, both in the context of the Special Military Operation, and in preparations for other types of combat operations.” The profession’s “prestigiousness” comes down to the “astonishing” amount of Ukrainian equipment that Russia’s drone operators destroy, and technological innovations in the field.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/drones-are-the-backbone-of-modern-warfare-russias-superiority-in-this-field-is-tangible-and-vital-1123329405.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone operators, russian armed forces, elite of russian army