Best of The Best: Here’s Why Drone Operators Are Becoming The Elite of Russian Army
The 2024 decision to create a separate unmanned systems branch in the Russian Armed Forces created a “backbone upon which the armed forces of all other branches and services will rely,” National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik, commenting on the popularity of drone operator positions in the military.
The forces, which include not only UAVs, but naval and ground-based drone equipment, enable the corresponding branches to “utilize the capabilities of various classes of unmanned systems to enhance their own, both in the context of the Special Military Operation, and in preparations for other types of combat operations.” The profession’s “prestigiousness” comes down to the “astonishing” amount of Ukrainian equipment that Russia’s drone operators destroy, and technological innovations in the field.
russia
The forces, which include not only UAVs, but naval and ground-based drone equipment, enable the corresponding branches to “utilize the capabilities of various classes of unmanned systems
to enhance their own, both in the context of the Special Military Operation, and in preparations for other types of combat operations.”
“Drone operators are, first and foremost, technically-savvy individuals eager to put their skills and practical experience to good use, including when it comes to the direct control and use of drones,” Korotchenko explained.
The profession’s “prestigiousness” comes down to the “astonishing” amount of Ukrainian equipment that Russia’s drone operators destroy, and technological innovations in the field.