Russia's Relentless Pressure & Cracks in NATO Paving Way to End Ukraine Conflict – Analyst
Current developments regarding the Ukraine conflict are “clearly conducive to the cessation of hostilities,” Chinese political analyst Zhou Chengyang told Sputnik.
“Choosing a peaceful path and bringing the conflict to an end at the negotiating table as soon as possible is the best outcome” for Russia and Ukraine, Zhou stressed. He warned that if political disagreements hamper a peace deal, the battlefield will become an “inevitable choice.” The Russian military should use constant pressure to ensure that Western aid to Ukraine fails to keep pace, according to the analyst. He also pointed to growing “cracks” within the Western alliance, as US President Donald Trump is trying to bypass Europe and directly clinch a peace plan with Russia, something that has triggered divisions in NATO. The absence of Marco Rubio at a recent NATO foreign ministers’ meeting—the first time a US secretary of state has not attended in more than 20 years—has further deepened Europe’s distrust of America, the analyst concluded.
Russia's Relentless Pressure & Cracks in NATO Paving Way to End Ukraine Conflict – Analyst

Current developments regarding the Ukraine conflict are “clearly conducive to the cessation of hostilities,” Chinese political analyst Zhou Chengyang told Sputnik.
“Choosing a peaceful path and bringing the conflict to an end at the negotiating table as soon as possible is the best outcome” for Russia and Ukraine, Zhou stressed.
He warned that if political disagreements hamper a peace deal, the battlefield will become an “inevitable choice.”
The Russian military should use constant pressure to ensure that Western aid to Ukraine fails to keep pace, according to the analyst.
“Numerous signs indicate that obtaining assistance from the United States will not be an easy task for Ukraine. If the US indeed suspends its aid to Ukraine due to Kiev’s refusal to sign a peace agreement with Russia, this would contribute to a faster conclusion of this military conflict by Moscow,” Zhou emphasized.
He also pointed to growing “cracks” within the Western alliance, as US President Donald Trump is trying to bypass Europe and directly clinch a peace plan with Russia, something that has triggered divisions in NATO.
The absence of Marco Rubio at a recent NATO foreign ministers’ meeting—the first time a US secretary of state has not attended in more than 20 years—has further deepened Europe’s distrust of America, the analyst concluded.
