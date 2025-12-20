International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/us-drafts-plan-to-turn-gaza-into-futuristic-resort---reports-1123335945.html
US Drafts Plan to Turn Gaza Into Futuristic Resort - Reports
US Drafts Plan to Turn Gaza Into Futuristic Resort - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have presented a draft reconstruction plan for Gaza to potential investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.
2025-12-20T09:27+0000
2025-12-20T09:27+0000
world
steve witkoff
donald trump
palestine
gaza strip
reconstruction
reconstruction efforts
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_09af1d727fa8b95d5a5cb58de2df24f4.jpg
The blueprint of the futuristic resort called "Project Sunrise," drafted by Kushner and Witkoff, could have Washington commit about 20% of some Gaza reconstruction costs over ten years, the newspaper said on Friday. "Project Sunrise" envisions Gaza as a high-tech metropolis with beachside luxury resorts, high-speed rail and AI-optimized smart grids. However, the draft reconstruction plan makes no mention of where 2 million Palestinians will live while the project is being implemented, according to the newspaper. Kushner and Witkoff have presented the draft project to potential investors and foreign governments, including Turkey and Egypt, The Wall Street Journal said. In November, economist of the Assistance to the Palestinian People Unit of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rami Alazzeh said that the process of clearing the territory of the Gaza Strip of unexploded ammunition may take up to 10 years. If the rubble removal proceeds at the same level, it may take about 22 years to get rid of the rubble in the Gaza Strip, the coordinator of UNCTAD's program supporting the Palestinian people, Mutasim Elagraa, said. In October, Special Representative for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Program of Assistance to the Palestinian People Jaco Cilliers said that, according to UNPD estimates, at least 50 million tonnes of rubble must be removed in Gaza. Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip requires $70 billion, Cilliers added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/us-gaza-plan-prevented-bloodshed-yet-lasting-ceasefire-not-achieved---russian-envoy-to-un-1123308434.html
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecf8bc47d177851b3c15885e7830f026.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us drafts plan, us president donald trump, draft reconstruction plan for gaza to potential investors
us drafts plan, us president donald trump, draft reconstruction plan for gaza to potential investors

US Drafts Plan to Turn Gaza Into Futuristic Resort - Reports

09:27 GMT 20.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitDamaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Tuesday July 29, 2025
Damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Tuesday July 29, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have presented a draft reconstruction plan for Gaza to potential investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The blueprint of the futuristic resort called "Project Sunrise," drafted by Kushner and Witkoff, could have Washington commit about 20% of some Gaza reconstruction costs over ten years, the newspaper said on Friday.
"Project Sunrise" envisions Gaza as a high-tech metropolis with beachside luxury resorts, high-speed rail and AI-optimized smart grids. However, the draft reconstruction plan makes no mention of where 2 million Palestinians will live while the project is being implemented, according to the newspaper.
Kushner and Witkoff have presented the draft project to potential investors and foreign governments, including Turkey and Egypt, The Wall Street Journal said.
In November, economist of the Assistance to the Palestinian People Unit of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rami Alazzeh said that the process of clearing the territory of the Gaza Strip of unexploded ammunition may take up to 10 years. If the rubble removal proceeds at the same level, it may take about 22 years to get rid of the rubble in the Gaza Strip, the coordinator of UNCTAD's program supporting the Palestinian people, Mutasim Elagraa, said.
In October, Special Representative for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Program of Assistance to the Palestinian People Jaco Cilliers said that, according to UNPD estimates, at least 50 million tonnes of rubble must be removed in Gaza. Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip requires $70 billion, Cilliers added.
A Palestinian woman walks through a rainstorm past buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
World
US Gaza Plan Prevented Bloodshed, Yet Lasting Ceasefire Not Achieved - Russian Envoy to UN
16 December, 18:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала