https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/venezuelan-foreign-minister-says-rubio-hates-latin-america-caribbean-1123335303.html

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Rubio Hates Latin America, Caribbean

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Rubio Hates Latin America, Caribbean

Sputnik International

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has sharply criticized statements made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying that Rubio’s remarks demonstrate hatred toward Latin America and the Caribbean and mask a desire to plunder the region's resources.

2025-12-20T05:01+0000

2025-12-20T05:01+0000

2025-12-20T05:01+0000

americas

us

marco rubio

caribbean

venezuelan

venezuela

latin america

cuba

us-cuba relations

communism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335421_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc8cf3762aa128f6233d7833ceee64f.jpg

"The press conference held by Mr. Marco Rubio to present a balance of his tenure has left him in a very poor position, exposing his dishonesty, his deep-rooted self-consciousness, and the hatred he bears towards Latin America and the Caribbean," Yvan Gil said on Telegram on Friday. The Venezuelan foreign minister accused Rubio of promoting coups d’etat and interventions and said that such policy is not to Washington's advantage. Earlier on Friday, Rubio told reporters at the US State Department, commenting on the ongoing escalation in relations with Venezuela, that Washington has the right to utilize every element of its power to defend its national interests in the Western hemisphere.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-wants-to-take-back-energy-rights-over-venezuelas-oil--trump-1123317212.html

americas

caribbean

venezuelan

venezuela

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marco rubio, secretary of state marco rubio, venezuelan foreign minister, rubio, warmonger rubio, trump-maduro exchange, us-venezuela war