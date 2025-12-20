https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/venezuelan-foreign-minister-says-rubio-hates-latin-america-caribbean-1123335303.html
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has sharply criticized statements made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying that Rubio’s remarks demonstrate hatred toward Latin America and the Caribbean and mask a desire to plunder the region's resources.
"The press conference held by Mr. Marco Rubio to present a balance of his tenure has left him in a very poor position, exposing his dishonesty, his deep-rooted self-consciousness, and the hatred he bears towards Latin America and the Caribbean," Yvan Gil said on Telegram on Friday.
The Venezuelan foreign minister accused Rubio of promoting coups d’etat and interventions and said that such policy is not to Washington's advantage.
"Allied with the most corrupt Latin American far right, his hateful discourse against Latin America and the Caribbean represents a resounding political and moral failure. Rubio does not serve the interests of the American people; he serves the Miami-based mafias that finance his lobbying efforts. That is why he lies," Yvan Gil said, adding that Rubio’s attacks "are aimed at plundering Venezuela’s oil, land, minerals, and resources."
Earlier on Friday, Rubio told reporters at the US State Department, commenting on the ongoing escalation in relations with Venezuela
, that Washington has the right to utilize every element of its power to defend its national interests
in the Western hemisphere.