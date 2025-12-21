https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/eu-rejects-russian-energy-now-faces-soaring-costs-and-canceled-holidays---mfa-spox-1123340202.html
EU Rejects Russian Energy, Now Faces Soaring Costs and Canceled Holidays - MFA Spox
EU Rejects Russian Energy, Now Faces Soaring Costs and Canceled Holidays - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Brussels’ policy forces local authorities to adopt strict austerity measures, cancel holiday events, and abandon traditional lighting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2025-12-21T09:15+0000
2025-12-21T09:15+0000
2025-12-21T09:15+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
germany
berlin
european union (eu)
brandenburg gate
russian foreign ministry
energy
energy prices
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102348/11/1023481105_0:220:3520:2200_1920x0_80_0_0_87b477cd5548a2ab6f8f37eab49da0e8.jpg
In the EU, including its economic heart, Germany, amid authorities' failure to save New Year and Christmas celebrations, businesses and ordinary Germans are stepping in to fund the holidays, Maria Zakharova said. She added that the New Year's celebration at the Brandenburg Gate—an open-air event with live music and fireworks that attracts people from all over Europe—is under threat. Local authorities completely canceled Christmas illuminations on Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin's largest streets, due to cost concerns, Zakharova said. She also noted that citizens and local businesses had to find a new contractor and pay for the service. The festivities at the Brandenburg Gate were funded through crowdfunding, she concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/cracks-in-eus-energy-suicide-france--belgium-refuse-to-back-russian-gas-ban-1122187352.html
russia
germany
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102348/11/1023481105_148:0:3372:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_03935feac6067d088340659b6c2a547a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu rejects russian energy, soaring costs and canceled holidays, abandon traditional lighting, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova
eu rejects russian energy, soaring costs and canceled holidays, abandon traditional lighting, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova
EU Rejects Russian Energy, Now Faces Soaring Costs and Canceled Holidays - MFA Spox
Brussels’ policy forces local authorities to adopt strict austerity measures, cancel holiday events, and abandon traditional lighting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
In the EU, including its economic heart, Germany, amid authorities' failure to save New Year and Christmas celebrations, businesses and ordinary Germans are stepping in to fund the holidays, Maria Zakharova said.
She added that the New Year's celebration at the Brandenburg Gate—an open-air event with live music and fireworks that attracts people from all over Europe—is under threat.
Local authorities completely canceled Christmas illuminations on Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin's largest streets, due to cost concerns, Zakharova said. She also noted that citizens and local businesses had to find a new contractor and pay for the service
.
The festivities at the Brandenburg Gate were funded through crowdfunding, she concluded.