EU Rejects Russian Energy, Now Faces Soaring Costs and Canceled Holidays - MFA Spox

Brussels’ policy forces local authorities to adopt strict austerity measures, cancel holiday events, and abandon traditional lighting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

In the EU, including its economic heart, Germany, amid authorities' failure to save New Year and Christmas celebrations, businesses and ordinary Germans are stepping in to fund the holidays, Maria Zakharova said. She added that the New Year's celebration at the Brandenburg Gate—an open-air event with live music and fireworks that attracts people from all over Europe—is under threat. Local authorities completely canceled Christmas illuminations on Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin's largest streets, due to cost concerns, Zakharova said. She also noted that citizens and local businesses had to find a new contractor and pay for the service. The festivities at the Brandenburg Gate were funded through crowdfunding, she concluded.

