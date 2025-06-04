International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/cracks-in-eus-energy-suicide-france--belgium-refuse-to-back-russian-gas-ban-1122187352.html
Cracks in EU’s Energy Suicide: France & Belgium Refuse to Back Russian Gas Ban
Cracks in EU’s Energy Suicide: France & Belgium Refuse to Back Russian Gas Ban
Sputnik International
France and Belgium - two top buyers of Russian LNG - are refusing to rubber-stamp the EU's proposed ban on Russian gas without serious answers about how it won’t wreck their economies even further.
2025-06-04T05:35+0000
2025-06-04T05:35+0000
europe
viktor orban
robert fico
france
belgium
russia
european union (eu)
liquefied natural gas (lng)
yamal lng
novatek
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081383724_0:114:3237:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_89392f462662caf248979f6f29052366.jpg
France and Belgium - two top buyers of Russian LNG - are refusing to rubber-stamp the EU's proposed ban on Russian gas without serious answers about how it won’t wreck their economies even further.The two countries are also worried about the legal consequences of the self-destructive plan to cut off cheap and reliable Russian gas by 2027.France’s TotalEnergies is locked into a deal with Russia’s Novatek until 2032 and has a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project.Belgium is also set to continue receiving Russian LNG until 2035, and wants the EU Commission to show exactly what the impact would be, Belgian Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet told European media.Hungary and Slovakia have been more emphatic. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls the plan a disaster that must be stopped "by all means.”Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico calls it what it is: economic suicide.Sky-high power bills, energy rationing, and deindustrialization are already hammering Europe thanks to Brussels’ sanctions spree.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/ukraine-stands-behind-eu-commissions-plan-to-reject-russian-energy-resources---orban-1122117003.html
france
belgium
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081383724_252:0:2983:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_14a4fdf95ad015a1da755ae81adc5889.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian gas, eu sanctions on russian gas, eu energy crisis, eu self-destructive sanctions on russian gas, france and belgium oppose eu sanctions on russian gas, hungary and slovakia reject eu sanctions on russian gas
russian gas, eu sanctions on russian gas, eu energy crisis, eu self-destructive sanctions on russian gas, france and belgium oppose eu sanctions on russian gas, hungary and slovakia reject eu sanctions on russian gas

Cracks in EU’s Energy Suicide: France & Belgium Refuse to Back Russian Gas Ban

05:35 GMT 04.06.2025
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinAn EU flag flies on a building located in a one way street in London, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
An EU flag flies on a building located in a one way street in London, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2025
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The European Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap for ending Russian energy imports in May. It proposed a halt to all remaining Russian gas contracts by the end of 2027, as well as restrictions on imports of enriched uranium from Russia.
France and Belgium - two top buyers of Russian LNG - are refusing to rubber-stamp the EU's proposed ban on Russian gas without serious answers about how it won’t wreck their economies even further.
The two countries are also worried about the legal consequences of the self-destructive plan to cut off cheap and reliable Russian gas by 2027.
France’s TotalEnergies is locked into a deal with Russia’s Novatek until 2032 and has a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project.
Belgium is also set to continue receiving Russian LNG until 2035, and wants the EU Commission to show exactly what the impact would be, Belgian Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet told European media.
Hungary and Slovakia have been more emphatic. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls the plan a disaster that must be stopped "by all means.”
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico calls it what it is: economic suicide.
"This is an economic suicide: to come to the point where [there is] no gas, no oil, no nuclear fuel, nothing [from Russia] just because some new iron curtain is being set up between the Western world and perhaps Russia and other countries," Fico told a news conference last month.
Sky-high power bills, energy rationing, and deindustrialization are already hammering Europe thanks to Brussels’ sanctions spree.
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on the phone during a meeting at the European Political Community summit in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania, on Friday, May 16, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
World
Ukraine Stands Behind EU Commission's Plan to Reject Russian Energy Resources - Orban
23 May, 13:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала