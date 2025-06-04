https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/cracks-in-eus-energy-suicide-france--belgium-refuse-to-back-russian-gas-ban-1122187352.html

Cracks in EU’s Energy Suicide: France & Belgium Refuse to Back Russian Gas Ban

France and Belgium - two top buyers of Russian LNG - are refusing to rubber-stamp the EU's proposed ban on Russian gas without serious answers about how it won’t wreck their economies even further.

France and Belgium - two top buyers of Russian LNG - are refusing to rubber-stamp the EU's proposed ban on Russian gas without serious answers about how it won’t wreck their economies even further.The two countries are also worried about the legal consequences of the self-destructive plan to cut off cheap and reliable Russian gas by 2027.France’s TotalEnergies is locked into a deal with Russia’s Novatek until 2032 and has a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project.Belgium is also set to continue receiving Russian LNG until 2035, and wants the EU Commission to show exactly what the impact would be, Belgian Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet told European media.Hungary and Slovakia have been more emphatic. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls the plan a disaster that must be stopped "by all means.”Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico calls it what it is: economic suicide.Sky-high power bills, energy rationing, and deindustrialization are already hammering Europe thanks to Brussels’ sanctions spree.

