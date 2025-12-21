https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-defense-industry-facilities---mod-1123340494.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities - MoD

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have struck Ukrainian defense industry facilities as well as energy, transport and storage infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-12-21T10:04+0000

2025-12-21T10:04+0000

2025-12-21T10:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian federation

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

forces

armed forces of ukraine

t-72

hmmwv

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg

"Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the armed forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on the Ukrainian military industry enterprise, energy facilities, transport and storage infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, assembly areas of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas," the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has continued eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped in the city of Dimitrov and mopping up troops in the nearby city of Rodinskoye, in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Battlegroup Tsentr continued to neutralize the encircled enemy formations in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as mopping up pockets of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Rodinskoye in Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 455 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, a T-72 tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicle, a Canada-made Senator personnel carrier, 14 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and three ammunition depots.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated over 245 Ukrainian servicemen, six armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, a US-made 155-mm М198 howitzer, and a materiel depot, the ministry said.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost up to 120 troops and nine motor vehicles over the past 24 hours, the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 215 troops, a US-made М113 combat armored vehicle, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, an electronic warfare station, three ammunition depots and a fuel depot, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, including a US-made M119 gun, two electronic warfare stations and an Israel-made radar RADA over the past day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/first-footage-of-liberated-pokrovsk-1123288573.html

russia

ukraine

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces strike, ukrainian defense industry facilities, russian defense ministry, energy, transport and storage infrastructure