https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/russian-special-envoy-should-receive-information-on-us-contacts-with-ukraine-and-europeans--kremlin-1123342041.html

Russian Special Envoy Should Receive Information on US Contacts With Ukraine and Europeans — Kremlin

Russian Special Envoy Should Receive Information on US Contacts With Ukraine and Europeans — Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, during his talks in Miami should obtain information on Washington's contacts with Ukrainians and Europeans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2025-12-21T15:50+0000

2025-12-21T15:50+0000

2025-12-21T15:54+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

kirill dmitriev

miami

russia

kremlin

peace process

peace talks

peace

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg

"Dmitriev should work as a reception, he should obtain information on what has been developed by the Americans and Europeans," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster. Dmitriev will present the results of US-Ukraine-EU talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the talks in Miami, Peskov added. When asked whether Putin had passed anything through Dmitriev to the US representatives, Peskov denied, saying that "the main thing is to obtain information."Russia, US Can Have Many Mutually Beneficial ProjectsRussia and the United States can have many mutually beneficial projects together, Dmitry Peskov said.The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia believes that the Ukrainian settlement and bilateral relations with the US should not be linked, yet Washington does the opposite."The US clearly indexes the possibility of developing cooperation with the settlement process. We are interested, and we believe that these two tracks should not be interconnected," Peskov said.Putin Has Many Foreign Trips Lined Up in 2026Vladimir Putin has a string of overseas trips lined up in his schedule for 2026, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov added that the Kremlin was preparing to welcome foreign guests. He did not elaborate on who was expected to make the first visit of 2026.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/russias-dmitriev-arrives-for-new-round-of-ukraine-talks-with-witkoff-kushner-in-miami-1123341902.html

miami

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special envoy, talks in miami, washington's contacts with ukrainians and europeans, should receive information