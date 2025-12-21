https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/russian-special-envoy-should-receive-information-on-us-contacts-with-ukraine-and-europeans--kremlin-1123342041.html
Russian Special Envoy Should Receive Information on US Contacts With Ukraine and Europeans — Kremlin
Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, during his talks in Miami should obtain information on Washington's contacts with Ukrainians and Europeans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Dmitriev should work as a reception, he should obtain information on what has been developed by the Americans and Europeans," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster. Dmitriev will present the results of US-Ukraine-EU talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the talks in Miami, Peskov added. When asked whether Putin had passed anything through Dmitriev to the US representatives, Peskov denied, saying that "the main thing is to obtain information."Russia, US Can Have Many Mutually Beneficial ProjectsRussia and the United States can have many mutually beneficial projects together, Dmitry Peskov said.The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia believes that the Ukrainian settlement and bilateral relations with the US should not be linked, yet Washington does the opposite."The US clearly indexes the possibility of developing cooperation with the settlement process. We are interested, and we believe that these two tracks should not be interconnected," Peskov said.Putin Has Many Foreign Trips Lined Up in 2026Vladimir Putin has a string of overseas trips lined up in his schedule for 2026, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov added that the Kremlin was preparing to welcome foreign guests. He did not elaborate on who was expected to make the first visit of 2026.
15:50 GMT 21.12.2025 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 21.12.2025)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, during his talks in Miami should obtain information on Washington's contacts with Ukrainians and Europeans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Dmitriev should work as a reception, he should obtain information on what has been developed by the Americans and Europeans," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.
Dmitriev will present the results of US-Ukraine-EU talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the talks in Miami, Peskov added.
When asked whether Putin had passed anything through Dmitriev to the US representatives
, Peskov denied, saying that "the main thing is to obtain information."
Russia, US Can Have Many Mutually Beneficial Projects
Russia and the United States can have many mutually beneficial projects together, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Russia believes that there can be a lot of mutually beneficial projects on the agenda," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster, commenting on the Russia-US relations.
The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia believes that the Ukrainian settlement and bilateral relations with the US should not be linked, yet Washington does the opposite.
"The US clearly indexes the possibility of developing cooperation with the settlement process. We are interested, and we believe that these two tracks should not be interconnected," Peskov said.
Putin Has Many Foreign Trips Lined Up in 2026
Vladimir Putin has a string of overseas trips lined up in his schedule for 2026, Dmitry Peskov said.
"There is a bunch of visits lined up there. I will not go into detail right now, but there is a schedule," he told reporters.
Peskov added that the Kremlin was preparing to welcome foreign guests. He did not elaborate on who was expected to make the first visit of 2026.