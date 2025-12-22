International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/asia-goes-global-eurasian-economies-team-up-with-indonesia-to-crush-western-pressure-1123346339.html
Asia Goes Global: Eurasian Economies Team Up With Indonesia to Crush Western Pressure
Asia Goes Global: Eurasian Economies Team Up With Indonesia to Crush Western Pressure
Sputnik International
The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia have signed a free trade agreement. What does this entail?
2025-12-22T14:30+0000
2025-12-22T14:30+0000
economy
business
indonesia
russia
kazakhstan
eurasian economic union
europe
us
china
minerals
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115920278_0:26:3112:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c258c6e55b7ebbb453fee03e2ee2d6.jpg
Agreement between Indonesia and the EAEU, which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, will diversify the bloc’s export mix and reduce the negative effects of Western sanctions. It establishes a free-trade regime for more than 90% of the range of goods and covers 95% of mutual trade turnover, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.Some tariffs will be scrapped as soon as the agreement takes effect, with the rest phased out over three to 15 years.List of goods eligible for zero tariffs includes various types of fertilizers, chemical and petrochemical products, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, wood-processing products, and radio-electronics.Meanwhile, Russo–Indonesian trade has grown 1.8-fold, reaching $4.3 billion by the end of 2024; top goods include coal, oil, fertilizers, wheat, and ferrous metals. Why’s It Important? What's Next? Bloc is currently considering a preferential trade agreement with India.To date, the EAEU has struck a partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a temporary one with Mongolia. The bloc has free trade agreements with Vietnam, Singapore, Serbia, and Iran, and partnership agreements with China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/eaeu-members-create-conditions-to-strengthen-national-economies---russian-prime-minister-1123276854.html
indonesia
russia
kazakhstan
china
eurasia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115920278_312:0:3043:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0c8a0ffb50e56c81492f5b3a678437.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
indonesia, eurasian economic union, russia-indonesia trade, southeast asia, eaeu free trade agreements, western sanctions, free trade zones, vladimir putin
indonesia, eurasian economic union, russia-indonesia trade, southeast asia, eaeu free trade agreements, western sanctions, free trade zones, vladimir putin

Asia Goes Global: Eurasian Economies Team Up With Indonesia to Crush Western Pressure

14:30 GMT 22.12.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with participants of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with participants of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia have signed a free trade agreement. What does this entail?
Agreement between Indonesia and the EAEU, which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, will diversify the bloc’s export mix and reduce the negative effects of Western sanctions.
It establishes a free-trade regime for more than 90% of the range of goods and covers 95% of mutual trade turnover, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some tariffs will be scrapped as soon as the agreement takes effect, with the rest phased out over three to 15 years.
List of goods eligible for zero tariffs includes various types of fertilizers, chemical and petrochemical products, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, wood-processing products, and radio-electronics.
Meanwhile, Russo–Indonesian trade has grown 1.8-fold, reaching $4.3 billion by the end of 2024; top goods include coal, oil, fertilizers, wheat, and ferrous metals.
© AP Photo / Dita AlangkaraContainers are stacked at IPC Container Terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
Containers are stacked at IPC Container Terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2025
Containers are stacked at IPC Container Terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
© AP Photo / Dita Alangkara

Why’s It Important?

Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world, with over 280 million people
Its economy grew 5% in the first nine months of 2025 and is expected to hold near that pace through 2026–27, according to the World Bank
Indonesia is a significant player in the global mining industry, producing coal, copper, gold, tin, bauxite, nickel, and cobalt
Its own oil and gas production doesn't cover its growing needs; meanwhile, the country is striving for enhanced energy sovereignty

What's Next?

Bloc is currently considering a preferential trade agreement with India.
To date, the EAEU has struck a partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a temporary one with Mongolia. The bloc has free trade agreements with Vietnam, Singapore, Serbia, and Iran, and partnership agreements with China.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
World
EAEU Lays Groundwork for Bolstering Member Economies, Russian PM Notes
11 December, 14:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала