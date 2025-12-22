https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/asia-goes-global-eurasian-economies-team-up-with-indonesia-to-crush-western-pressure-1123346339.html

Asia Goes Global: Eurasian Economies Team Up With Indonesia to Crush Western Pressure

Asia Goes Global: Eurasian Economies Team Up With Indonesia to Crush Western Pressure

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia have signed a free trade agreement. What does this entail?

Agreement between Indonesia and the EAEU, which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, will diversify the bloc’s export mix and reduce the negative effects of Western sanctions. It establishes a free-trade regime for more than 90% of the range of goods and covers 95% of mutual trade turnover, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.Some tariffs will be scrapped as soon as the agreement takes effect, with the rest phased out over three to 15 years.List of goods eligible for zero tariffs includes various types of fertilizers, chemical and petrochemical products, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, wood-processing products, and radio-electronics.Meanwhile, Russo–Indonesian trade has grown 1.8-fold, reaching $4.3 billion by the end of 2024; top goods include coal, oil, fertilizers, wheat, and ferrous metals. Why’s It Important? What's Next? Bloc is currently considering a preferential trade agreement with India.To date, the EAEU has struck a partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a temporary one with Mongolia. The bloc has free trade agreements with Vietnam, Singapore, Serbia, and Iran, and partnership agreements with China.

