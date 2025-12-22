https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/china-starts-operating-intelligent-ultra-large-tanker-powered-by-methanol---reports-1123343951.html
China Launches Methanol-Powered Intelligent Ultra-Large Oil Tanker - Reports
China has begun operating the world's first intelligent ultra-large oil tanker powered by methanol, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
2025-12-22T08:34+0000
2025-12-22T08:34+0000
2025-12-22T08:44+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/16/1123343794_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59cb473f4659f3619f7358cc89bbd198.jpg
The tanker, designed to transport crude oil, was successfully put into operation in the city of Dalian in China's northeastern coastal province of Liaoning, the report said. State-owned company Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co Ltd independently designed and built the vessel, it added. The tanker is approximately 333 meters (1,092 feet) long and can carry around 2.1 million barrels of crude oil, the CCTV reported. Designed to produce low emissions and having intelligent control capabilities, the tanker will serve the route to the Middle East, among others, according to the report. The vessel is powered by a dual-fuel methanol engine, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 92% compared to conventional fuel, the CCTV reported. It is equipped with an intelligent ship platform, an intelligent liquid cargo management system, and an intelligent engine room operation and maintenance system, which significantly improves the ship's economy, efficiency and safety, the broadcaster said.
08:34 GMT 22.12.2025
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has begun operating the world's first intelligent ultra-large oil tanker powered by methanol, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday.
, was successfully put into operation in the city of Dalian in China's northeastern coastal province of Liaoning, the report said. State-owned company Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co Ltd independently designed and built the vessel, it added.
The tanker is approximately 333 meters (1,092 feet) long and can carry around 2.1 million barrels of crude oil, the CCTV reported. Designed to produce low emissions and having intelligent control capabilities, the tanker will serve the route to the Middle East, among others, according to the report.
The vessel is powered by a dual-fuel methanol engine, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 92% compared to conventional fuel, the CCTV reported. It is equipped with an intelligent ship platform, an intelligent liquid cargo management system, and an intelligent engine room operation and maintenance system, which significantly improves the ship's economy, efficiency and safety, the broadcaster said.