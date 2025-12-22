https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/intelligence-informed-putin-about-murder-of-senior-military-sarvarov---kremlin-1123344801.html
Intelligence Informed Putin About Murder of General Sarvarov - Kremlin
Intelligence Informed Putin About Murder of General Sarvarov - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the intelligence services immediately reported the murder of the head of the Operational Training Department of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2025-12-22T09:24+0000
2025-12-22T09:24+0000
2025-12-22T10:08+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
russia
russian investigative committee
murder
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/16/1123344640_0:95:2409:1450_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf43ddf113d26825c9be77409cf63d8.jpg
"The intelligence services reported [this] immediately," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the president had been informed.Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that an explosive device planted under a vehicle had detonated in southern Moscow. Lieutenant General Sarvarov succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-senior-military-official-killed-1123343623.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/16/1123344640_174:0:2234:1545_1920x0_80_0_0_0ed3f54e2a42fb84212c3e517dbcb9cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lieutenant general fanil sarvarov, intelligence informed putin, murder of senior military sarvarov, operational training department of the general staff of the russian armed forces
lieutenant general fanil sarvarov, intelligence informed putin, murder of senior military sarvarov, operational training department of the general staff of the russian armed forces
Intelligence Informed Putin About Murder of General Sarvarov - Kremlin
09:24 GMT 22.12.2025 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 22.12.2025)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia's intelligence services immediately informed President Vladimir Putin of the murder of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who served as head of the Operational Training Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
"The intelligence services reported [this] immediately,"
Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the president had been informed.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that an explosive device planted under a vehicle had detonated in southern Moscow. Lieutenant General Sarvarov succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast.