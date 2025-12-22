https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/intelligence-informed-putin-about-murder-of-senior-military-sarvarov---kremlin-1123344801.html

Intelligence Informed Putin About Murder of General Sarvarov - Kremlin

Intelligence Informed Putin About Murder of General Sarvarov - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the intelligence services immediately reported the murder of the head of the Operational Training Department of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

2025-12-22T09:24+0000

2025-12-22T09:24+0000

2025-12-22T10:08+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

russia

russian investigative committee

murder

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/16/1123344640_0:95:2409:1450_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf43ddf113d26825c9be77409cf63d8.jpg

"The intelligence services reported [this] immediately," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the president had been informed.Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that an explosive device planted under a vehicle had detonated in southern Moscow. Lieutenant General Sarvarov succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-senior-military-official-killed-1123343623.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lieutenant general fanil sarvarov, intelligence informed putin, murder of senior military sarvarov, operational training department of the general staff of the russian armed forces