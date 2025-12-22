International
Intelligence Informed Putin About Murder of General Sarvarov - Kremlin
Intelligence Informed Putin About Murder of General Sarvarov - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the intelligence services immediately reported the murder of the head of the Operational Training Department of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The intelligence services reported [this] immediately," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the president had been informed.Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that an explosive device planted under a vehicle had detonated in southern Moscow. Lieutenant General Sarvarov succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast.
09:24 GMT 22.12.2025 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 22.12.2025)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia's intelligence services immediately informed President Vladimir Putin of the murder of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who served as head of the Operational Training Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
"The intelligence services reported [this] immediately," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the president had been informed.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that an explosive device planted under a vehicle had detonated in southern Moscow. Lieutenant General Sarvarov succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast.
