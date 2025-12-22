https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/lavrov-holds-phone-call-with-venezuelan-foreign-minister---russian-foreign-ministry-1123346713.html

Lavrov Holds Phone Call With Venezuelan Foreign Minister - Russian Foreign Ministry

Lavrov Holds Phone Call With Venezuelan Foreign Minister - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil, during which they expressed serious concern about the escalation in the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2025-12-22T16:06+0000

2025-12-22T16:06+0000

2025-12-22T16:06+0000

world

sergey lavrov

venezuelan

caribbean

venezuela

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_0:52:3066:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_bd21f2b2081518748594c356f5177a3e.jpg

"On December 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil. The ministers expressed serious concern about Washington's escalatory actions in the Caribbean Sea, which have far-reaching consequences for the region and pose a threat to international shipping," the ministry said in a statement. Russia stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of Venezuela amid the escalation in the Caribbean Sea, the statement said, adding that the ministers agreed to continue close cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/china-backs-venezuelas-request-for-urgent-un-security-council-meeting-over-us-actions-1123320006.html

venezuelan

caribbean

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, venezuelan foreign minister, caribbean sea, serious concern about the escalation