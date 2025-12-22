International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/lavrov-holds-phone-call-with-venezuelan-foreign-minister---russian-foreign-ministry-1123346713.html
Lavrov Holds Phone Call With Venezuelan Foreign Minister - Russian Foreign Ministry
Lavrov Holds Phone Call With Venezuelan Foreign Minister - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil, during which they expressed serious concern about the escalation in the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On December 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil. The ministers expressed serious concern about Washington's escalatory actions in the Caribbean Sea, which have far-reaching consequences for the region and pose a threat to international shipping," the ministry said in a statement. Russia stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of Venezuela amid the escalation in the Caribbean Sea, the statement said, adding that the ministers agreed to continue close cooperation.
Lavrov Holds Phone Call With Venezuelan Foreign Minister - Russian Foreign Ministry

16:06 GMT 22.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil, during which they expressed serious concern about the escalation in the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On December 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil. The ministers expressed serious concern about Washington's escalatory actions in the Caribbean Sea, which have far-reaching consequences for the region and pose a threat to international shipping," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of Venezuela amid the escalation in the Caribbean Sea, the statement said, adding that the ministers agreed to continue close cooperation.
