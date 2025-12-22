https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/reports-that-russia-allegedly-plans-to-restore-ussr-spheres-of-influence-untrue---kremlin-1123344157.html

Kremlin Rejects Reports Alleging Russia Plans to ‘Restore USSR Spheres of Influence’ as Untrue

Reports that Russia is allegedly planning to restore the spheres of influence of the USSR are untrue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Well, first of all, we do not know how reliable they are. That is the first thing. We have seen some scattered reports on this matter, but even if they are true, it is a case of intelligence agencies making erroneous assumptions, studies, and conclusions. This is absolutely untrue," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on these claims.On Friday, media reported, citing US intelligence sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly has plans to restore the Soviet empire, attack Eastern European countries, and revive the Soviet Union's sphere of influence in Europe. The decision by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev not to attend the St. Petersburg-hosted informal CIS summit in December comes as no surprise to Moscow, the spokesman said."No, it was not," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it was a surprise that Aliyev would not attend the CIS summit.The Kremlin understands Aliyev's decision, as heads of state have a busy schedule, the official added.Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan's state-run Azertac news agency reported that Ilham Aliyev would not be able to attend the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg due to his busy schedule.Putin, Pashinyan Set for Bilateral Talks in St. PetersburgRussian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in St. Petersburg, Kremlin Press Secretary Peskov stated.Russian Special Envoy to Inform Putin on Miami Talks Outcome Upon Arrival in MoscowKirill Dmitriev, serving both as CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and as the Russian special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, will report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results of talks with the US delegation in Miami when he arrives in Moscow, Peskov said."No, he has to fly to Moscow, he still needs to get here, so he has a long way to go. When he arrives, he will report to the president," the Kremlin official clarified.

