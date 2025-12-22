https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-forces-liberate-vilcha-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123345548.html
Russian Forces Liberate Vilcha Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Vilcha Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-12-22T11:40+0000
2025-12-22T11:40+0000
2025-12-22T11:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kharkov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199175_0:187:2978:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_2b20403aad98796d4e2c9a295d64658f.jpg
"Battlegroup Sever as a result of active actions have taken control of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has continued eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped in the city of Dimitrov, and mopping up troops in the settlements of Grishino and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and two field artillery guns over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Enemy losses included more than 450 servicepeople, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and two field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian military also lost up to 250 personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated about 235 soldiers and six armored combat vehicles in the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to the statement.In the Kharkov Region, Kiev lost up to 215 troops in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also struck energy facilities, port infrastructure facilities and warehouses used for military purposes in Ukraine, as well as several drone launching sites, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russian-forces-liberate-gerasimovka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1123311697.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199175_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85a9a74cf707c985c42d5a2b024f1c45.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's battlegroup sever, russian defense ministry, russian forces take control, kharkov region
russia's battlegroup sever, russian defense ministry, russian forces take control, kharkov region
Russian Forces Liberate Vilcha Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Battlegroup Sever as a result of active actions have taken control of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has continued eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped in the city of Dimitrov, and mopping up troops in the settlements of Grishino and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Battlegroup Tsentr continued eliminating surrounded enemy formations in the city of Dimitrov, DPR, and mopping up the settlements of Grishino and Rodinskoye, DPR, of scattered formations of the Ukrainian military," the ministry said.
Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and two field artillery guns over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Enemy losses included more than 450 servicepeople, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and two field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian military also lost up to 250 personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup
Yug eliminated about 235 soldiers and six armored combat vehicles in the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to the statement.
In the Kharkov Region, Kiev lost up to 215 troops in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces also struck energy facilities, port infrastructure facilities and warehouses used for military purposes in Ukraine, as well as several drone launching sites, the ministry added.