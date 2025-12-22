https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-forces-liberate-vilcha-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123345548.html

Russian Forces Liberate Vilcha Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Battlegroup Sever as a result of active actions have taken control of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has continued eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped in the city of Dimitrov, and mopping up troops in the settlements of Grishino and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and two field artillery guns over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Enemy losses included more than 450 servicepeople, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and two field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian military also lost up to 250 personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated about 235 soldiers and six armored combat vehicles in the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to the statement.In the Kharkov Region, Kiev lost up to 215 troops in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also struck energy facilities, port infrastructure facilities and warehouses used for military purposes in Ukraine, as well as several drone launching sites, the ministry added.

